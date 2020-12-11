Bellator President Scott Coker has made it clear that the MMA promotion is heading in a new direction. The days where the promotion would sign legacy acts and use them in the main even slot are long gone. Instead, the organization is investing in its younger stars and building their own homegrown talent. One of the fighters on the roster is Dillion Danis. Danis has a feud with virtually everyone online, including Youtube megastar Jake Paul. Recently, Coker stated that Bellator would be interested in making the Danis vs Paul fight happen.

Danis, 26, is currently undefeated in Bellator. He made his debut back in 2018 and won both bouts via submission. Jake Paul has stated that everyone knows Danis striking is the weakest part of his game. MMA analysts, including Daniel Cormier, think that Jake Paul would lose in a boxing match against the likes of Conor McGregor However, they also believe that Paul could beat Danis.

Scott Coker spoke to MMA Junkie about potentially putting on the fight. In his opinion, the fight is inevitable. So, it would make sense for the promotion that Danis is signed to would put on the fight.

“You know, believe me, those calls have been happening for a year, you know? And you know what, I’m sure Dillon would love to fight (Paul). But my only thought is, again, why does our guy always have to go to boxing? Why don’t you come to MMA? Why don’t you come here and test your skills as a complete fighter, you know, as a mixed martial artist? If they’re willing to do that, if it’s one for one, maybe we sign a two-fight contract, let them go do boxing then come back and do MMA, then I think that’s a little more appealing for us,” Coker said. “But, you know, never say never, and a lot has to do with what Dillon wants to do. But he’s gung ho. He’s all for it. These guys have been barking at each other for two years now. And you know, I’m sure at some point it will happen. What does it look like? I don’t know how, but I’m sure at some point something will happen. Whether we do it or they end up in a parking lot somewhere, it’s going to happen.”

Making the Fight

Previously, Jake stated that if he were to fight Danis, that he would have Jorge Masvidal in his corner. Although he believes he would defeat Masvidal as well.

Who do fans believe would win in a pure boxing match between Paul and Danis? Furthermore, would the matchup garner enough interest for the main event status of a Bellator card?