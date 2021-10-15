Bellator 268 Weigh-in Results

The Bellator Light Heavyweight Grand Prix lands in Phoenix, Arizona.

The champ Vadim Nemkov returns to face a very hungry Julius Anglickas. Anglickas would step in to fight Nemkov after ‘Rumble’ Johnson would pull out due to health issues. The challenger not only seeks the title but also the million dollar opportunity that is the Grand Prix finale.

Corey Anderson heads into ‘Overtime’ to face former sparring partner Ryan Bader. Bader seeks to shut the mouth of Anderson and prove why he deserves to become the kingpin of the 205ers once again.

Here are the weigh-in results for each fighter at Bellator 268.

Main card (10pm ET)

Vadim Nemkov (204.7) vs. Julius Anglickas (204)

Corey Anderson (203.6) vs. Ryan Bader: (204.1)

Benson Henderson (155.5) vs. Brent Primus (155.4)

Henry Corrales (135)* vs. Vladyslav Parubchenko (145.4)

Prelims (7pm ET)

Karl Albrektsson (204.1) vs. Dovletzhan Yagshimuradov (205.4)

Sullivan Cauley (205.2) vs. Deon Clash (204.2)

Nick Browne (155.3) vs. Bobby Lee (156.8)*

Sumiko Inaba (124.9) vs. Randi Field (125.9)

Lance Gibson Jr (155.5) vs. Raymond Pina (154.6)

Jaylon Bates (135) vs. Raphael Montini (135)

Muhammad Berkhamov (170.9) vs. Jaleel Willis (169.9)

Gregory Millard (184.6) vs. Javier Torres (184.3)

Randi Field (125.9) vs. Sumiko Inaba (135)

Maria Henderson (123.7) )vs. Collette Santiago (126)*

*Bobby Lee missed weight, 157 (first attempt) 156.8 (second attempt)

*Henry Corrales missed weight on first attempt, makes weight on second attempt

*Collete Santiago missed weight on first attempt, makes weight on second attemot

Main event OFFICIAL for #Bellator268: Vadim Nemkov (204.7) vs. Julius Anglickas (204) @MiddleEasy pic.twitter.com/upxSZKTKMo — Chris De Santiago (@ChrisD_MMA) October 15, 2021

#Bellator268 Co-Main Event OFFICIAL! Corey Anderson (203.6) meets former champ Ryan Bader (204.1) @MiddleEasy pic.twitter.com/fq3NTEeiTx — Chris De Santiago (@ChrisD_MMA) October 15, 2021