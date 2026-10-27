Victor Ortiz Meets Paulie Malignaggi At BKB 62 In Los Angeles

Victor Ortiz and Paulie Malignaggi are booked to headline BKB 62 at the Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles on December 5, 2026. The former boxing champions’ meeting was confirmed in BKB’s October 10 written announcement, following its October 2 social reveal.

Malignaggi described a pairing discussed during their championship years that never materialized in gloved boxing. He said previous attempts had fallen through. His written message ended:

December 5th, I’m coming to your hometown, and I’m taking you out.

Ortiz’s statement acknowledged his opponent’s experience while emphasizing the different challenge of bare-knuckle competition. He said he would arrive prepared and wanted to deliver an entertaining performance. BKB chief executive David Tetreault presented the matchup as a long-delayed attraction for Los Angeles fans.

Years in the making, finally happening without gloves 👊 Victor Ortiz meets Paulie Malignaggi in a showdown in Los Angeles! pic.twitter.com/4gpuudLz0W — BKB Bare Knuckle Boxing (@bkbbareknuckle) October 2, 2026

Ortiz returns after a winning Los Angeles debut

Ortiz’s first appearance without gloves ended in a five-round unanimous decision over Dominic Salcido at BKB 56. The promotion’s July 20 account placed that card at the Novo at LA Live, making December’s Orpheum booking a return to the same city but a different venue.

MiddleEasy’s BKB 56 weigh-in coverage recorded both main-event fighters at 153.6 pounds. That July show also introduced JoJo Diaz to bare-knuckle competition; he stopped Nate Williams in the opening round, according to BKB’s published results. Ortiz and Diaz therefore emerged from that card with wins achieved by different methods.

The move followed Ortiz’s March 5 signing of a multi-fight, multi-year BKB agreement. That announcement traced his boxing championship credentials to his 2011 decision over Andre Berto and listed his professional boxing record as 33 wins, seven losses and three draws, with 25 knockouts. His transition was an ongoing fighting commitment, rather than an announced one-off exhibition.

Malignaggi has already tested BKB’s title level

Malignaggi’s most recent title challenge ended differently. BKB’s official May 17 report records Rolando Dy stopping him in round two at the AO Arena in Manchester the previous night. Dy retained the super welterweight championship; Malignaggi did not leave that contest as a bare-knuckle world champion.

The Brooklyn fighter’s BKB deal was announced in June 2025 as a three-fight agreement. The promotion identified him as a former IBF junior welterweight and WBA welterweight champion who had also worked on its commentary team since 2021. His stated ambition then was to add a championship in a second fighting discipline, after earning his opportunity against established contenders.

The Trigon changes the contest

BKB’s published unified rules allow punches with a clenched bare fist, including legal work in the clinch. Holding an opponent behind the neck while punching a permitted target is allowed; strikes behind the head are not. Kicks, takedowns, elbows and headbutts remain fouls. This is not a mixed martial arts bout simply because the gloves are removed.

The rules also distinguish a newcomer to bare-knuckle fighting from a professional combat-sports debutant. Experienced professional boxers are not automatically subject to the four-round restriction applied to competitors making their first professional combat appearance. The commission still approves the scheduled format.

Elsewhere on the Los Angeles watchlist, Diaz has discussed a December return, without naming an opponent. That separate plan should not be confused with the confirmed Ortiz–Malignaggi main event. Follow MiddleEasy’s bare-knuckle coverage for subsequent card developments.