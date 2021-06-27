Thiago Alves Becomes Middleweight Champion After Stopping Uly Diaz At BKFC 18

Thiago Alves is now a champion.

The former UFC welterweight title challenger became the new and first-ever BKFC middleweight champion after stopping Uly Diaz last night at BKFC 18.

Although he faced adversity in the opening round, Alves bounced back as he knocked Diaz down thrice in the third round before the doctors waved it off.

As a result, Alves went 2-0 in his bare knuckle career and now holds gold to his name.

“He’s a monster so I knew he was going to start strong,” Alves said after the fight (via MMA Fighting). “I was taking a jab from him a lot. After I timed that jab, I started to go to work. “I’m the king of this sh*t. Chin down, shoulders up, and hands in your f*cking face.”

The Brazilian later took to Instagram to reflect on his achievement:

“And New!!! I have so much to say but I will try to keep this short. Last night was a very special night to me and my family. I’m honored and proud to become the first MW Champion for @bareknucklefc and add another Savage belt to our belt collection @americantopteam. I like to thank my coaches @derik_santos_boxing @katelkubis @macarraodossantos @deoliveira_coach @ivan_de_oliveira_boxe. It’s an honor to fight under your guys tutelage 🙏🏽 I like to thank also @danlambertatt for always supporting me on the pursuit of my dreams. I couldn’t become the man I am if wasn’t for him always having my back. Thank you 🙏🏽 My beautiful wife @mrsalves that puts up with the “Pitbull” 24/7 ( that can be exhausting sometimes 😬) and watches over our little boy so perfectly that I can focus on what I have to do without having to worry. I love you 😘 To my mom, dad and brothers in Brasil that I left almost 2 decades ago to chase this crazy life I today have the privilege to enjoy. I love and miss you all so much! @malkikawa the best in the business. I was ready to retire from fighting before he got me in the BKFC February 2020. And look at us now Malki, I’m forever grateful brother 🙏🏽 And @davidfeldman1 for the opportunity and honor to fight for @bareknucklefc and become their first MW Champion ever. My heart is full, besides all the ups and downs in my career. I have never deviated from the path, took my loses and learned from them as much as I could to become the champion I am today. Never out of the fight ladies and gentlemen 🙏🏽👊🏽 Oss.”

It’s certainly well-deserved for Alves who is one of the most liked figures in the world of combat sports.