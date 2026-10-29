Stephen Townsel Seeks Busy 2027 To Rebuild BKFC Title Hopes

Stephen Townsel wants a busier 2027 to put him back in BKFC title contention, starting with his January assignment against Brady Meister. In a written feature published by the promotion on October 29, the Florida fighter laid out his ambitions beyond the already-announced BKFSea Bruise Cruise appearance.

Townsel is targeting his seventh victory and predicts another stoppage when he meets Meister aboard the Norwegian Jewel. The bout is listed for January 23 in the Bahamas, during the January 22–25 sailing from Miami to Nassau. It is an ironweight contest, not a confirmed championship eliminator.

“I want to fight as much as possible in the next year and work my way back into title contention.”

He also told BKFC that he wants to return to the division’s biggest fights and carry a strong start through the rest of the year. No additional opponents, number of appearances or subsequent dates were announced with those goals.

Two recent defeats stand between Townsel and that ambition

Townsel’s current official profile lists him at 6-6. His latest appearance was the September 11 meeting with Esteban Rodriguez at BKFC 93 in Hollywood, Florida. Rodriguez won that ironweight fight by technical knockout at 46 seconds of the first round, a result previously covered by MiddleEasy.

That followed a June 4 loss to Mike Jones on the promotion’s Hollywood Fight Night card. The official event record lists a first-round knockout at 56 seconds. Neither contest reached the one-minute mark, leaving the upcoming Meister assignment as Townsel’s opportunity to reverse consecutive defeats.

BKFC’s replay below is archive footage from the Rodriguez fight, not a preview of action against Meister or a new result. It supplies the immediate competitive context for Townsel’s stated rebuilding plans.

ESTEBAN RODRIGUEZ vs STEPHEN TOWNSEL | FULL FIGHT 🔥

Esteban “MOHAWK” Rodriguez and Stephen “TOMAHAWK” Townsel wasted no time throwing heavy shots at BKFC 93 👊💥

One clean connection changed everything, with MOHAWK scoring the first-round stoppage.#BKFC #BareKnuckle… pic.twitter.com/iNb8UaDHJT — Bare Knuckle FC (@bareknucklefc) October 20, 2026

Before those setbacks, Townsel stopped Julio Perez Rodriguez in the second round of their December 2025 meeting. The BKFC 85 record lists the finish at 39 seconds of Round 2. That remains his most recent victory in the promotion’s published fight history.

Meister brings a different physical assignment in January

Meister’s official profile lists a 3-3 record, a height of 6-foot-7 and a 77-inch reach. Townsel’s corresponding figures are 6-foot-2 and 73.5 inches. Those measurements give Meister a five-inch height advantage and a three-and-a-half-inch reach advantage on the published profiles.

Meister also needs a rebound after losing to Shelby “Bear” Hill in Sturgis. BKFC’s finalized record lists a knockout at 52 seconds of the third round.

Although the individual profiles label Townsel a cruiserweight and Meister a heavyweight, the current event card identifies their meeting as ironweight. The event-specific listing is the relevant divisional designation for this matchup; the separate profile labels do not make it a cruiserweight title fight.

Townsel said he had previously enjoyed cruises as a passenger and welcomed the chance to compete on one. His enthusiasm extends to celebrating with supporters afterward, but his prediction of a win remains just that: the fight has not taken place.

The voyage’s championship headliner is Kai Stewart’s featherweight rematch with Bryan Duran. George Thorpe also faces Josh Kuhne, who stopped Shaun Curran in 58 seconds in Australia on October 3, alongside Townsel-Meister.