Rodney Hinton Targets Two BKFC Belts For 2027

Rodney Hinton wants to pursue two BKFC championships and make 2027 his busiest year yet. In a written feature published by the promotion on October 28, the Florida fighter outlined goals extending well beyond his next appearance against Ryan Jett.

Hinton Wants Championships At Two Weights

The 29-year-old from Hudson named the 155-pound and 165-pound belts as his targets. He also wants to become BKFC’s most active fighter next year and reach an unbeaten 9-0 record before 2028. Those are his stated ambitions, not an announced schedule or confirmation of a championship booking.

Hinton told BKFC:

“I want to be double-Champion; I want the belt at 155 and 165.”

He credited consistent gym work, commitment during difficult periods and a focus on longer-term progress. He also emphasized loyalty to BKFC and meeting expectations.

His next scheduled assignment is November 20 at Myrtle Beach Sports Center in South Carolina. The promotion’s official trailer for that event appears below.

April Finish Set Up The Next Step

Hinton’s last listed appearance was against Andrew Yates at BKFC 88 in Denver on April 17. The promotion’s follow-up feature, published April 23, recorded a stoppage after just 22 seconds at the National Western Center.

In that earlier written interview, Hinton explained that time away and a previous fight that had not ended in a finish made him particularly determined to leave an impression. He said the sequence that produced the victory was something his team had repeatedly practiced beforehand.

He described that performance this way:

“What you saw on camera is what we’ve been drilling a million times behind the scenes leading up to this fight.”

The April remarks centered on making another emphatic impression and building toward pound-for-pound recognition. His latest statement sets out specific championship weights and a preferred level of activity, while stopping short of naming any future title opponent.

A Developing Career Meets The Myrtle Beach Card

BKFC’s fighter biography traces Hinton’s introduction to an unaired Prospects Series appearance against Jonathan Davis, which it describes as a first-round knockout. His published record also lists Ben Jacobsen in Clearwater on May 2, 2025, and Darren Whitney in Texas on June 21, before the subsequent Yates appearance.

The current Myrtle Beach card places Hinton–Jett in its featured welterweight slot. Keith Richardson faces Joshua Oxendine in the main event, while Derek Brunson’s promotional debut against Theo Doukas occupies the cruiserweight co-main event.

BKFC’s new feature says the show will be available worldwide on its app. The Hinton–Jett listing itself carries no championship designation; Hinton’s two-belt ambition remains separate from the immediate matchup on the bare-knuckle schedule.