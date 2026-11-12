Robert Duran Jr. Replaces Paulie Malignaggi Against Victor Ortiz At BKB 62

Robert Duran Jr. is stepping into BKB 62 against Victor Ortiz after Paulie Malignaggi withdrew for personal matters. BKB announced the change on November 12, keeping the main event at the Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles on December 5.

The switch replaces the Ortiz–Malignaggi matchup announced in October. That earlier booking is no longer the scheduled headliner. The promotion has not provided further details about Malignaggi’s circumstances, so there is no confirmed injury or medical explanation to attach to his withdrawal.

Duran Jr., the son of Roberto Duran, expressed respect for Ortiz’s achievements while making clear that he intends to win. In BKB’s written announcement, he said:

“I have a tremendous amount of respect for what he has accomplished, but once that bell rings, it’s all business.”

He described accepting the opportunity as a chance to demonstrate that he belongs on this stage. The statement did not predict a particular round or method of victory.

FIGHT UPDATE 🚨 Second-generation star Robert Duran Jr. replaces Paulie Malignaggi in the main event of BKB 62: Los Angeles against Victor Ortiz. #BKB62 | SAT DEC 5 | 🎟️ Tickets at https://t.co/pxqt1WO5bQ pic.twitter.com/dDBVO26Or6 — BKB Bare Knuckle Boxing (@bkbbareknuckle) November 12, 2026

Duran Jr. Arrives With Six Bare-Knuckle Bouts

BKB’s athlete record shows a replacement who already has six bare-knuckle appearances, rather than someone learning the format for the first time. Duran Jr. is 4-2, with every victory ending inside the distance. His profile identifies Miami as his hometown and Plantation, Florida, as his fighting base.

That record includes a third-round technical knockout of Javon Wright and a second-round stoppage of Joshua Sikes. His two losses came against Serob Minasyan by split decision and Rolando Dy by third-round technical knockout. Those results give the December assignment a different competitive background from a straightforward crossover debut.

More recently, he stopped Austin Spivey in the fourth round before knocking out Ryan Spivey in the first. The latter result appears on BKB’s official BKB 58 Miami results page. It leaves him entering the Ortiz booking with consecutive stoppage wins, not coming directly off either of his defeats.

BKB also released a promotional video announcing the revised pairing:

Victor Ortiz vs. Roberto Duran Jr. headlines #BKB62 in Los Angeles on Saturday, December 5! 🎟️ Tickets at https://t.co/pxqt1WNxmi pic.twitter.com/hevfg8GhFV — BKB Bare Knuckle Boxing (@bkbbareknuckle) November 12, 2026

Ortiz Returns After A Decision Win

Ortiz has a shorter record in the discipline. His current BKB profile lists one completed bout, a five-round unanimous decision over Dominic Salcido. MiddleEasy’s coverage of the BKB 56 weigh-ins preceded that first appearance; December is a return to bare-knuckle competition, not his debut.

The former WBC welterweight champion joined BKB on a multi-fight, multi-year agreement announced in March. The promotion’s original signing release traced his championship to a 2011 unanimous decision over Andre Berto and listed his gloved record as 33-7-3 with 25 knockouts. His stated ambition at the time was to pursue another world title in the new discipline.

The published BKB rules permit punches while holding an opponent behind the neck in a legal clinch, but prohibit elbows, kicks and takedowns. Effective striking is the first judging criterion; aggression and control become relevant when striking is even. Those rules define the contest both men are preparing for, rather than the gloved format in which Ortiz won his boxing championship.

BKB’s updated event page now pairs Ortiz with Duran Jr. and labels the featured matchup super welterweight. No championship is identified for this main event. The announcement calls Los Angeles the promotion’s penultimate event of 2026, ahead of the separately announced BKB 63 card at Foxwoods.