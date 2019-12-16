Hector Lombard vs. Joe Riggs Set To headline BKFC 10 In Miami

By
Alex Mendez
-
Hector Joe
Hector Joe - Image via @joedieselriggs @Hectorlombard Instagram

Hector Lombard To Make His Debut On Feb. 15

Hector Lombard is turning 42 this February has competed in few promotions, including UFC and Bellator will make his Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship debut at BKFC 10 against Joe Riggs 37 on Sat., Feb. 15, 2020, in Miami, Florida. Venue yet has to be determined.

Promotion posted on Twitter to confirm the news.

Former Bellator middleweight champion Lombard hasn’t competed since being released from the UFC back in 2018. However, he’s been active doing grappling circuits.

Lombard participated in Quintet Ultra, which took place last Thursday in Las Vegas. He went 1-0-1 defeated Sean O’Malley before drawing a match with Anthony Johnson.

Meanwhile, Riggs released from UFC back in 2016. After that, he switched to regional MMA, grappling circuits, and bare-knuckle boxing.

For more MMA News, Rumors and Updates follow the Red Monster on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram

Join our list

Subscribe to our mailing list and get interesting stuff and updates to your email inbox.

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here