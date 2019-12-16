Hector Lombard vs. Joe Riggs Set To headline BKFC 10 In Miami

Hector Lombard To Make His Debut On Feb. 15

Hector Lombard is turning 42 this February has competed in few promotions, including UFC and Bellator will make his Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship debut at BKFC 10 against Joe Riggs 37 on Sat., Feb. 15, 2020, in Miami, Florida. Venue yet has to be determined.

Promotion posted on Twitter to confirm the news.

IT’S OFFICIAL❗️HECTOR LOMBARD WILL MAKE HIS BKFC DEBUT AGAINST JOE RIGGS AT #BKFC10 | MIAMI, FL

.

Who ya got? pic.twitter.com/p7w14pvajG — Bare Knuckle FC (@bareknucklefc) December 16, 2019

Former Bellator middleweight champion Lombard hasn’t competed since being released from the UFC back in 2018. However, he’s been active doing grappling circuits.

Lombard participated in Quintet Ultra, which took place last Thursday in Las Vegas. He went 1-0-1 defeated Sean O’Malley before drawing a match with Anthony Johnson.

Meanwhile, Riggs released from UFC back in 2016. After that, he switched to regional MMA, grappling circuits, and bare-knuckle boxing.