Lorenzo Hunt Outpoints Hector Lombard, Becomes Cruiserweight Champion – BKFC 22 Results (Highlights)

Lorenzo Hunt got the best of Hector Lombard.

Lombard was looking to defend his cruiserweight title against Hunt in the BKFC 22 headliner Friday night at the James L. Knight Center in Miami, Florida.

It was a back-and-forth contest with both fighters having their moments. However, it was Hunt who made a bigger impression throughout the course of the contest.

In the end, all three judges scored it in favor of Hunt (48-47, 48-47, 49-46) who became the new BKFC cruiserweight champion in the process.

As for Lombard, who won the cruiserweight title with a TKO win over Joe Riggs in June, it was the first defeat of his bare knuckle boxing career. The former Bellator and UFC fighter is now 4-1 overall in the sport.

Check out the highlights below: