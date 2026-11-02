Leigh Cohoon Replaces Conor Cooke Against Sean Weir In BKFC Glasgow Title Main Event

BKFC confirms the fight-week replacement as its first Scottish show approaches.

Written by Jake Blend
Last updated on November 2nd, 2026
Illustration of Sean Weir and Leigh Cohoon ahead of their BKFC Glasgow title fight
Illustration: MiddleEasy

Leigh Cohoon has replaced Conor Cooke against Sean Weir in the main event of BKFC 96 in Glasgow on November 7. The promotion announced Cooke’s withdrawal on November 2 and confirmed that the UK light heavyweight championship remains at stake.

The change comes during fight week for the promotion’s first Scottish show at the OVO Hydro. The original August announcement paired Cooke with Weir, with the champion scheduled to defend against the unbeaten Scottish challenger. That booking has now given way to a different opponent, rather than a change of city or event date.

BKFC’s written statement does not explain why Cooke withdrew. It also does not describe the championship as vacant or interim, or announce a separate decision about his title status. The confirmed development is Cohoon’s entry into the advertised championship bout; no medical explanation has been supplied.

Weir Keeps His Home-Country Title Opportunity

Weir brings a 3–0 record into the revised matchup, according to his current BKFC profile and the replacement announcement. The Scottish light heavyweight’s listed history includes Joe Lister in Manchester on September 27, 2025, followed by Matty Hodgson in Newcastle on March 14, 2026.

His official biography describes a route into bare-knuckle competition after only one amateur MMA appearance, with cancellations limiting his earlier opportunities. It credits him with victories over Lister and Hodgson. The profile lists him at 6-foot-3 with a 76-inch reach, giving him the longer listed reach in Saturday’s new pairing.

Cohoon enters at 4–1. His most recent listed appearance was against Wallwork in Manchester on September 26, so the Glasgow opportunity follows another UK assignment less than two months earlier. BKFC identifies the English fighter by the nickname The Boom and lists him in the same light heavyweight division as Weir.

The challenger’s official fight history also includes Thorpe in Birmingham in May, Cory Hardy in Derby last December and James O’Brien in Manchester in March 2025. His biography records experience in both MMA and bare-knuckle boxing and describes a third-round technical-knockout win on his BKFC debut. He is listed at 6-foot with a 74-inch reach.

Ray–Christie Remains The Co-Main Event

The current Glasgow card lists Stevie Ray against Danny Christie at middleweight immediately below the headliner. Ray previously reached the 2022 PFL lightweight championship final, a different ruleset and division from his upcoming bare-knuckle assignment. Gzim Selmani’s heavyweight meeting with Reece Heer occupies the featured-fight position. The Selmani matchup has also changed from its earlier Cunningham announcement.

Elsewhere on the lineup, Scott Malone meets Kieron Sewell at bantamweight, Barry Boyle faces Kaseem Saleem at heavyweight and Doalty Torrance is paired with KJ Metcalfe at welterweight. Cory Chapman–Lewis Dixon provides another bantamweight contest, while Lewis Knox–Tommy Carus is listed at featherweight.

Dan Morel and Owen Webster are the other scheduled featherweight pairing. Rhys Pagan faces Danny Moir at light heavyweight, and Ian Mulroy meets Charlie Thomson at middleweight. The event listing records both Mulroy and Thomson at 0–0, placing their promotional introductions on the same bill as the championship main event.

BKFC’s announcement directs viewers to BKFC+ for Saturday’s show. As with the rest of the Glasgow lineup, the advertised bouts remain subject to change before competition begins.

Published on November 2, 2026 at 11:57 am
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Jake Blend

Jake Blend
Jake Blend is an experienced combat sports writer with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism. Over the past 6 years, he has relentlessly covered the evolving landscapes of mixed martial arts, boxing, and Muay Thai. Whether he is reporting on the latest UFC matchups, breaking down championship fight camps, or interviewing athletes, Jake's deep-rooted passion for the sport shines through in every article.

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