Keith Richardson weighed 136 pounds and Joshua Oxendine registered 135.6 ahead of their BKFC Fight Night Myrtle Beach main event. The promotion released the complete weigh-in results before Friday’s November 20 card at Myrtle Beach Sports Center in South Carolina.

Derek Brunson came in at 205.8 for his bare-knuckle debut against Theo Doukas, who weighed 206.2. The former UFC fighter occupies the cruiserweight co-main event, below the bantamweight headliner.

Richardson enters with a 5-2 BKFC record, including four stoppage victories. Oxendine is attempting to recover from an April defeat to Ryan Reber, a former bantamweight title challenger, after completing five rounds with him.

Richardson returns to the venue where his BKFC run began

BKFC’s original written description of the weigh-in broadcast notes that Richardson made his promotional debut in this same building. His championship breakthrough came when he stopped Reggie Barnett Jr. in the second round. The return therefore puts him back at an early landmark in his bare-knuckle career, rather than introducing him to a new home-state venue.

In an October 27 written feature, Richardson described a 20-month absence and said opponents had declined to face him. The Rock Hill fighter wanted to regain regular activity, pursue the belt again and eventually compete four times during 2027. Those previously stated ambitions form the background to his return after the long layoff.

Brunson’s transition supplies a different test in the co-main event. BKFC’s fight-week announcement identifies him as a 21-fight UFC veteran making his first appearance without gloves. His promotional debut against Doukas was announced in October.

Another established local connection belongs to Brandon Bushaw. In BKFC’s November 2 written profile, he explained that he has lived in Myrtle Beach since 2003 and fought there nearly two dozen times. The Joshua Claudio matchup is his third BKFC appearance in the city. He emphasized entertaining his hometown supporters and continuing to compete, distinguishing that aim from teammate Joey Gambino’s pursuit of a featherweight championship.

Rodney Hinton also features against Ryan Jett. The fight-week release lists Hinton at 4-0 with three finishes and Jett as a veteran of 10 professional bare-knuckle contests. The event is scheduled to stream worldwide on the BKFC App.

Complete Myrtle Beach scale readings

All figures below are in pounds, as listed in BKFC’s official release:

Keith Richardson 136; Joshua Oxendine 135.6.

Derek Brunson 205.8; Theo Doukas 206.2.

Rodney Hinton 168.4; Ryan Jett 169.8.

Brandon Bushaw 144.8; Joshua Claudio 145.

Robert Fichtner 136.8; Windson Ramos 135.4.

Evan Pierce 173.2; Diego Romo 175.

Austin Coleman 135.4; Alex Eliam 139.2.

Ashton Caniglia 145.4; Amos Collins 145.2.

Justin Howell 184; Brian Maxwell 183.2.

Lewis Glover 202.4; Maurice Morris 205.4.