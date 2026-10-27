Keith Richardson Wants Four-Fight 2027 After Long BKFC Layoff

Keith Richardson wants his return to bare-knuckle boxing to lead to a much busier 2027. In a written interview published by BKFC on October 27, the former bantamweight champion explained why inactivity has been frustrating and what he hopes to change next year.

His next assignment is Joshua Oxendine in the main event of BKFC Fight Night Myrtle Beach. The promotion’s latest interview and both fighter profiles identify November 20 at the Myrtle Beach Sports Center in South Carolina, with the show available worldwide through the BKFC App.

Richardson’s Aim Goes Beyond One Comeback

The Rock Hill-based fighter described frustration with the wait and said potential opponents had turned down fights with him. He did not name them. His stated priorities remain producing emphatic finishes and eventually regaining a championship, rather than treating the upcoming appearance as the endpoint of his comeback.

Richardson summed up his preferred pace this way in BKFC’s published interview:

“If I can get four fights a year, I’ll be a happy man.”

That is an ambition, not an announced four-bout schedule. BKFC’s interview describes a 20-month absence, while his official record lists his most recent appearance against Bekhzod Usmonov on February 28, 2025. No reason for the entire layoff is specified in the new statement.

BKFC’s official promotional trailer for the Myrtle Beach event appears here:

A Familiar City, A Different Opponent

Myrtle Beach already features in Richardson’s BKFC history. His promotional record begins with Justin Scoggins there in January 2023. Later that year he beat Reggie Barnett Jr. by second-round TKO to become bantamweight champion. The promotion currently lists his bare-knuckle record at 5-2.

His title reign subsequently ended against Alberto Blas, a bout covered in MiddleEasy’s report on Richardson’s BKFC 62 defeat. His next two recorded opponents were Michael Larrimore in December 2024 and Usmonov the following February, establishing the chronology before this return.

Oxendine enters with a 1-1 BKFC record. His official page lists Travis Thompson in February and Ryan Reber in April as his first two promotional opponents. The North Carolina fighter’s profile identifies a boxing background beginning at age 14, alongside professional MMA experience; the 1-1 figure is his BKFC record, not his complete combat-sports record.

The current card places Derek Brunson against Theo Doukas at cruiserweight in the co-main event, following the earlier announcement of Brunson’s BKFC debut. Ryan Jett–Rodney Hinton is listed as the featured welterweight bout. The event page lists Richardson–Oxendine as a regular bantamweight main event, rather than a title bout.