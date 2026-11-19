Joseph “JoJo” Diaz Jr. has an opponent for his return to bare-knuckle competition: Tyler Mathison. BKB’s November 19 announcement places their super-lightweight bout in the co-main event of BKB 62 at the Orpheum Theater in Los Angeles on December 5.

The pairing gives the former IBF super-featherweight champion a chance to move back above .500 in the discipline. The promotion lists Diaz at 1-1 with one knockout, while Mathison enters its published lineup at 0-0. Those are their bare-knuckle records, not their totals across boxing and mixed martial arts.

This is a concrete opponent announcement rather than another indication that Diaz wanted to compete in December. In MiddleEasy’s October coverage of his return plans, no challenger had been named. The newly released card now specifies both the matchup and its place on the televised portion of the show.

A return after two different bare-knuckle outcomes

Diaz’s first BKB appearance ended quickly. The organization’s account of its July Los Angeles event records him knocking out Nate Williams in the opening round. That was part of his transition from championship boxing, following the announcement of his BKB signing, rather than the start of his professional fighting career.

His current official athlete history subsequently records a five-round split-decision loss to Brian Hyslop. BKB’s profile identifies South El Monte, California, as his hometown and Covina as his fighting base.

There was also a weight issue before that Newcastle appearance. The official October 9 weigh-in notice lists Diaz at 142.8 pounds against Hyslop’s 140.0, putting him 2.8 pounds over the stated super-lightweight limit. Those are historical weigh-in figures, not a prediction of either man’s weight for the Los Angeles contest.

LA, GET READY 👀 The full card for #BKB62 at The Orpheum Theater is here! SAT DEC 5 | 🎟️ Tickets at https://t.co/pxqt1WO5bQ pic.twitter.com/eWqkWgjGHa — BKB Bare Knuckle Boxing (@bkbbareknuckle) November 19, 2026

BKB describes Mathison as a Bellator and LFA veteran making his first appearance without gloves. PFL’s athlete page identifies him as a featherweight from St. Cloud, Minnesota, training with Start BJJ. Its past-fight listing records his June 2024 meeting with Khasan Magomedsharipov as a third-round decision win for Magomedsharipov.

That MMA background does not turn the upcoming contest into a mixed-rules fight. The published BKB rules allow punches, including legal striking while holding behind an opponent’s neck in the clinch. They prohibit kicks, elbows and takedowns, removing tools available in Mathison’s previous discipline.

The promotion’s accompanying event trailer uses footage from earlier BKB appearances; it is not footage of the newly booked contest.

Star power in LA 🤩 Victor Ortiz vs. Robert Duran Jr. headlines a loaded #BKB62 lineup alongside JoJo Diaz Jr. and Adel Altamimi. SAT DEC 5 | 🎟️ Tickets at https://t.co/pxqt1WNxmi pic.twitter.com/4WdvxJfaua — BKB Bare Knuckle Boxing (@bkbbareknuckle) November 19, 2026

Where the co-main event fits on December 5

The headliner remains Victor Ortiz against Robert Duran Jr., the revised matchup confirmed after Paulie Malignaggi’s withdrawal. The new release does not announce a championship for Diaz–Mathison or specify its scheduled number of rounds. BKB’s general rules leave bout format subject to regulatory approval; a bare-knuckle newcomer with prior professional combat experience is not automatically treated as a first-time professional.

For viewers, the promotion separates the main card from an additional TikTok-exclusive program. Its listed main-card outlets are VICE TV and Telemundo in the United States, talkSPORT in the United Kingdom and Ireland, and TV Azteca in Mexico and Latin America. The event graphic advertises 5 p.m. Pacific and 8 p.m. Eastern, though it does not give Diaz’s individual walkout time.