Jon Jones will host IBA Bare Knuckle’s return to Miami on December 14, 2026. The International Boxing Association announced Friday that its second United States event will take place at the James L. Knight Center, the venue that staged its American debut in July.

The full fight card remains unannounced. Jones is identified as the league’s ambassador and host, not as a competitor. IBA secretary general and chief executive Chris Roberts presented the return as a step toward establishing a durable American operation.

“this second visit is about turning that connection into a lasting presence in the United States.”

IBA Bare Knuckle operates under the International Boxing Association and was established at the initiative of its president, Umar Kremlev. The event is part of that league’s expansion, rather than a BKFC show or an announcement of a UFC appearance for Jones.

A second visit follows July’s completed debut

The first Miami card took place on July 18. IBA’s subsequent results report records Viacheslav Borshchev defeating Elvin Brito by unanimous decision after five rounds in the main event. The former UFC fighter was making his bare-knuckle debut against an opponent who had held a BKFC championship.

Alan Salamov also won his first appearance in the discipline, stopping Markus Suarez by first-round technical knockout in the co-main event. Javier Fortuna defeated Alejandro Munera by unanimous decision elsewhere on that show. Those are results from the summer event, not announced pairings or returning fighters for December.

Jones hosted that evening, while Cain Velasquez, Junior dos Santos and Mike Goldberg formed the commentary team, according to the promotion’s July 19 report. Friday’s announcement does not confirm that commentary lineup for the next visit.

IBA formally announced its partnership with Jones on March 24, describing him as a global ambassador and assigning him a guest co-hosting role for its March 28 tournament in Saint Petersburg. His involvement therefore began before the organisation brought its bare-knuckle series to Florida.

MiddleEasy’s coverage of that ambassador appointment documented the distinction between a promotional role and competing without gloves. The new Miami announcement continues that relationship without naming an opponent for Jones or announcing a change to his role.

Miami also follows a separate December date on IBA’s calendar. The association has already named two bare-knuckle bouts for its December 4 Istanbul finals programme: Emircan Gülşen against Magomedali Magomedrasulov at 70 kg, and Vladimir Mazur against Magomed Amagaev at 77 kg. Each is scheduled for five two-minute rounds. Those bookings belong to the Turkish event, ten days before the Florida show; they are not the missing Miami lineup.