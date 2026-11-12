Johnathan Miller Predicts First-Round Finish Against Sam Alvey, Targets Lorenzo Hunt

Johnathan Miller is looking beyond Sam Alvey’s bare-knuckle debut toward Lorenzo Hunt. In a November 12 written feature published by BKFC, the Pensacola fighter identified the Ironweight champion as his target for 2027 and said beating a recognizable opponent would help him reach that opportunity.

The immediate assignment is Alvey at BKFC Fight Night Hershey. Miller’s assessment is that experience in MMA and Karate Combat will not prepare the newcomer for the demands of this sport. He expects Alvey to discover that difference too late to change the outcome.

I’m finishing it in the first round.

That was Miller’s prediction in BKFC’s account, not an announced result. The feature presents a third promotional knockout as his desired step toward Hunt; it does not confirm a championship booking, an eliminator designation or a guaranteed title shot.

The Co-Main Event Tests A Different Kind Of Experience

BKFC’s current Hershey card places Alvey–Miller in the Ironweight co-main event beneath Dustin Pague against Mike Richman. It lists Miller at 2-2 and Alvey at 0-0 in bare-knuckle competition. The pairing therefore matches an experienced promotional competitor against a debutant, rather than two fighters making the same transition.

The contrast has limits. Miller also has experience outside bare-knuckle boxing: his official biography documents amateur MMA and kickboxing, including meetings with Chase Sherman and Austen Lane. His own background crosses disciplines, even as he argues that Alvey will face a different test without gloves.

The profile describes an approach built around inviting opponents into counterpunching range and then working in the clinch. Those are the promotion’s descriptions of his preferred tactics, not verified action from a fight that has yet to happen. Its displayed fight history runs through the August 2024 meeting with Bohdan Kotok.

What Changes Under BKFC Rules

BKFC’s published rules explain the practical difference behind that argument. Closed-fist punches are the permitted strikes; kicks, knees, elbows and grappling are prohibited. Wrist and hand wrapping must leave the area within an inch of the knuckles uncovered. Rounds last two minutes, with bouts scheduled for five rounds.

Close-range exchanges also have defined limits. The referee separates fighters after a three-second lull in a clinch. A knockdown starts a ten-second count, and hitting a downed opponent is forbidden. These restrictions matter for an athlete arriving from sports that permit other offensive tools; they do not establish which fighter will adapt better.

The venue’s original announcement schedules the December 4 show at GIANT Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania, for 8 p.m. local time. That October 29 announcement already named this matchup, so the new development is Miller’s prediction and championship ambition—not a newly arranged fight. Matt Semelsberger against Michael Manno is also on the advertised lineup.