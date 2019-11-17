BKFC 9 Results: Jason Knight KO’s Artem Lobov In A Rematch (Highlights)

Jason Knight Turned The Lights Out On Artem Lobov, Avenged The Loss

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship 9 takes place in Biloxi, Mississippi, and it is headlined by an amazing rematch between two former UFC fighters – Artem “The Russian Hammer” Lobov and Jason “The Kid” Knight.

The two battled at BKFC 5, where Artem Lobov scored a decision win. Their first match was an absolute war, a real slugfest. Both fighters were covered in blood and cuts in the end.

The second fight was also amazing. Both fighters wasted no time, fists were flying. Knight landed a devastating right hand to the head that sent Artem Lobov to the canvas in the second round and scored a knockdown. Conor’s sparring partner stood up.

Fighters traded a lot of blows, and Artem suffered a nasty cut under the left eye in round four. “The Russian Hammer” continued the battle. Fighters hugged before the start of round five. Knight delivered a big punch, and Lobov dropped to his knees. He was unable to continue, a knockout victory for Knight, who successfully avenged the loss.

Final Result: Jason Knight def. Artem Lobov via KO at 0:29 of round five

Here are the highlights:

.@Jasonthekid23 earning the knock down late in round 2…now we're into round 3 pic.twitter.com/Y7AoF5BmQx — Bare Knuckle FC (@bareknucklefc) November 17, 2019

.@RusHammerMMA with a cut under the left eye heading into Round 4#BKFC9 pic.twitter.com/fJ2XpQn2P5 — Bare Knuckle FC (@bareknucklefc) November 17, 2019

5th Round KO for you WINNER Jason Knight!#BKFC9 pic.twitter.com/SQqFlXiY8d — Bare Knuckle FC (@bareknucklefc) November 17, 2019

Artem Lobov drops to 2-1 BKFC, Jason Knight improves the score to 1-1 BKFC.