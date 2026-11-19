IBA has named two bare-knuckle matchups for the President’s Cup finals programme in Istanbul on December 4. The International Boxing Association’s November 18 announcement pairs Türkiye’s Emircan Gülşen with Russia’s Magomedali Magomedrasulov at 70 kg, while Russians Vladimir Mazur and Magomed Amagaev meet at 77 kg.

Both contests are scheduled for five two-minute rounds. The association says their addition completes the finals-day card, which combines the tournament’s championship bouts with professional boxing and bare-knuckle competition. Neither matchup is described as a championship fight, and the release does not specify a broadcaster. A running order for the mixed-discipline show has not been included in the new release.

Different formats share the closing programme

IBA secretary general and chief executive Chris Roberts described the completed lineup as a presentation of the organisation’s different disciplines. In his written statement, he distinguished the first President’s Cup champions from the professional boxers competing for titles and ranking points, with bare-knuckle boxing supplying another part of the evening.

The professional section had already taken shape in the association’s November 12 release. It includes Sadriddin Akhmedov against Sergey Lubkovich over eight rounds at 69.9 kg, plus Kerem Özmen against Roland Galos over six rounds at 63.5 kg. The Turkish boxer’s appearance gives the conventional boxing portion a home representative alongside the newly announced Gülşen booking.

Mijgona Samadova, a Paris 2024 Olympian from Tajikistan, is scheduled to face Zambia’s Lina Kasweka over six rounds at 57.2 kg. That bout joins the previously announced 52.2 kg IBA.PRO world-title contest between two-time Olympic champion Hasanboy Dusmatov and Roderick Bautista. The three ranking bouts and the Dusmatov–Bautista title matchup are earlier announcements, separate from Wednesday’s bare-knuckle additions.

The finals move to Sinan Erdem Dome

The tournament itself begins on November 27. IBA’s venue announcement assigns the preliminary competition through December 3 to Bağcılar Göztepe Sports Complex, on Istanbul’s European side. The closing programme is scheduled for Sinan Erdem Dome on December 4, so the preliminary venue should not be confused with the location of the finals.

The inaugural President’s Cup covers twelve men’s weight categories and launches IBA Elite. Its published prize structure awards $100,000 to gold medallists, $50,000 to silver medallists and $25,000 to bronze medallists in each division, within a $3 million tournament fund. Those awards concern the President’s Cup competition; the announcement does not identify them as purses for the two bare-knuckle matches.

Results from the tournament also begin a new IBA World Ranking cycle, with implications for qualification to later President’s Cup editions and the IBA World Championships. That pathway belongs to the tournament framework rather than a newly announced championship stake for Gülşen, Magomedrasulov, Mazur or Amagaev.

December 4 is also the date of the Global Boxing Forum in Istanbul. Its official event page describes a gathering for boxing leaders, national federations, industry stakeholders and partners, with discussion of development, innovation and cooperation. The association says detailed sessions and speakers will be added after confirmation. The IBA Ordinary Election Congress follows on December 5, completing a week that brings competition and administrative meetings to the same city.