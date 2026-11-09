Hydro Defends BKFC 96 Safety Plans After Glasgow Disorder

Glasgow’s OVO Hydro has defended its handling of BKFC 96 while reviewing the event after disorder broke out in nearby streets on Saturday night. The venue says the show itself passed safely inside the arena, drawing a distinction between its operation and the subsequent police incident.

In a statement reported by BBC Scotland on November 9, the Scottish Event Campus said it had planned the show with BKFC, Police Scotland and other partners. It is assisting the investigation into incidents outside and has not ruled out hosting the promotion again.

“We consider all events on merit and are carrying out a full review, as we do following every event.”

The SEC put attendance at approximately 9,000. Its response does not establish what caused the disturbance or identify the people involved. The BBC also reported seeing a pre-event letter to Glasgow City Council raising concerns about supporter rivalries; the council had been asked for a response.

Police confirm charges and separate warnings

Police Scotland’s written account places the initial call at about 11:10 p.m. on November 7 in the Congress Road area. Two men, aged 32 and 27, were arrested and charged with offences including assaulting police, obstructing officers, and threatening and abusive behaviour. They will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

The force separately confirmed that three other men were arrested and received recorded police warnings for threatening and abusive behaviour and breach of the peace. That makes five arrests in the statement, not five people charged. The allegations against the two charged men are not findings of guilt.

Two men have been arrested and charged following a large disturbance in Glasgow. Officers attended reports of a disturbance in the Congress Road area around 11.10pm on Saturday, 7 November, 2026. More: https://t.co/fizSviHmBT pic.twitter.com/X1YbZQBhEW — Police Scotland Greater Glasgow (@PSOSGreaterGlas) November 8, 2026

Three officers were assaulted and two required medical treatment. Chief Inspector Paul Daley said it was fortunate that the injuries were not serious. He said:

“Officers are carrying out extensive enquiries in relation to the disturbance which occurred and anyone found responsible will be brought to justice.”

Witnesses can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 2029 of November 7. The appeal does not name suspects, explain the cause, or identify any fighter as a participant.

Journalist Gregory Hoare posted the following footage from Glasgow that night. It provides a view of the police response, not proof of the identities or affiliations of those on the street.

What on earth is happening in Glasgow? Absolute chaos pic.twitter.com/6b2YY2v1Xb — Gregory Hoare (@GregoryHoare) November 7, 2026

A second post from Hoare shows a closer view of people on the bridge approach as officers intervene.

Brawling in Glasgow, after a bare knuckle fight at the Hydro, apparently pic.twitter.com/COZUoIVpyI — Gregory Hoare (@GregoryHoare) November 7, 2026

BKFC’s Scottish debut draws different crowd estimates

The promotion’s official event report describes November 7 as its first Scottish show, making Scotland the 14th country to stage BKFC. Its own attendance post claimed 10,024 spectators. That differs from the venue’s approximate figure above; neither statement explains the counting difference.

SCOTLAND SHOWED OUT‼️ 10,024 packed out the Hydro Tonight! 👏 Thank you Glasgow! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿#BKFC96 pic.twitter.com/ZMn3o8NWSb — Bare Knuckle FC (@bareknucklefc) November 8, 2026

Inside the ring, Sean Weir defeated Leigh Cohoon to take the vacant UK light-heavyweight title. Cohoon had replaced Conor Cooke in the main event. The official result records a first-round TKO at 1:41.

The co-main event ended with Danny Christie stopping debutant Stevie Ray at 1:59 of Round 2. Those sporting results are separate from the investigation outside: the available police statement does not link either bout’s competitors to the disturbance.

BKFC partner Conor McGregor attended the event, according to the promotion. His presence is not evidence of involvement in the street incident, and Police Scotland’s release does not make that allegation.