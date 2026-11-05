Howard Davis Returns Against Elvin Brito At BKFC 97 On December 11

Howard “HD” Davis has a date for his return to bare-knuckle boxing. BKFC announced early Thursday that he will face Elvin Brito at BKFC 97 in Hollywood, Florida, on December 11, bringing the Florida fighter back after approximately a year out of the Squared Circle.

The promotion’s current record lists Davis’s last appearance as a December 5, 2025 meeting with Ramiro Figueroa at Hard Rock in Hollywood. The new assignment returns him to the same city rather than sending him away for his comeback. BKFC lists his overall promotional record at eight wins, four losses and one draw.

The announcement names Brito as the opponent but does not specify a weight division, championship stake or a place in the running order. The pairing is newer than the bout list currently displayed on the event page, where Davis–Brito had not yet appeared when checked.

HD IS BACK! 🔥

After a year away from the Squared Circle, HOWARD “HD” DAVIS is ready for his comeback! 🤯💥 On December 11, he takes on ELVIN BRITO at BKFC 97 HOLLYWOOD! 👊🔥#BKFC97 | Dec 11 | Tix on sale NOW ➡️ https://t.co/BslIovWFLz#BKFC #BareKnuckle #Knockout #KO pic.twitter.com/64aOi0MFTK — Bare Knuckle FC (@bareknucklefc) November 5, 2026

Davis has competed at both featherweight and lightweight during his BKFC career. His official profile describes a 6-foot-2 boxer with a 77-inch reach, giving the returning fighter a notably different physical profile from his next opponent. Those measurements describe the athletes; they do not establish the contracted weight for December.

A Former Champion Awaits Davis’s Comeback

Brito’s official profile lists him at 5-foot-8 with a 70-inch reach. The Puerto Rican veteran is a former BKFC welterweight champion, having won the organization’s inaugural title in that division against Kaleb Harris. His promotional debut came at BKFC 3, several years before Davis entered the organization.

BKFC currently lists Brito at 7-8, with his most recent appearance against Figueroa in Denver on April 17. That gives the two men a recent common opponent, although their meetings took place at different events. No result for the upcoming matchup can be drawn from that shared name in their records.

Davis made his own BKFC debut in November 2021 at BKFC 22. His subsequent schedule includes Jimmie Rivera, Kai Stewart and Luis Palomino, as well as Figueroa. The comeback is therefore a meeting between established promotional veterans, not the introduction of either athlete to the ruleset.

Where The Matchup Fits In Hollywood

The December event is scheduled for Hard Rock Live, with Bryce Henry and Clay Collard in the main event. Former welterweight champion Gorjan Slaveski meets Joe Elmore in the co-main event.

The displayed supporting bouts also include Jessica Eye against Desiree Yanez, Brandon Alfano against Alex Davis, and Murat Kazgan against Israel Rodriguez. Alex Davis is a different fighter from Howard Davis. Tickets are on sale, and the new promotional announcement specifies December 11 despite a separate date heading on the website displaying December 12.