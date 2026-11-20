Hank Lundy weighed 146.4 pounds and Jairo Santos came in at 147 for their welterweight main event at Bally’s Fight Night by BKB in Burbank. The promotion published the measurements Friday, November 20, ahead of Saturday’s show at Estrella Studios.

The latest weigh-in sheet also puts Henry Williams against Eduardo Perez in the co-main event. Williams registered 154.5 pounds, with Perez at 154.4, for a super-welterweight contest. BKB says Williams enters seeking a sixth consecutive victory.

Seven bouts appear on the official weigh-in sheet

Welterweight: Helen Peralta, 149.5 pounds, vs. Kat Connor, 146.

Middleweight: Rudisel Mora, 158.9 pounds, vs. Joshua Sikes, 161.

Middleweight: Jose Fernandez, 160.5 pounds, vs. Matt Socholotiuk, 161.4.

Light heavyweight: Michael Santos, 168.8 pounds, vs. John Tabarez, 170.8.

Heavyweight: Branden Smith, 250.8 pounds, vs. Braxton Smith, 251.

The organization identifies Peralta as its reigning featherweight champion moving up for this appearance, while Fernandez is a former super-middleweight titleholder. Neither matchup is presented as a defense of those belts.

Weighed in and ready to go. 𐄷 Fists will be FLYING tomorrow night at Bally's Fight Night in Burbank. 👊 Get closer to the action like never before:

📺 Watch live: Bally’s Sports Live & Stadium Apps

🎟️ Access Exclusive Tickets: Dialed Health App pic.twitter.com/p43GDmtlEg — BKB Bare Knuckle Boxing (@bkbbareknuckle) November 20, 2026

What changed from the earlier Burbank announcement

The November 12 announcement had an eight-fight lineup and placed Kylle McMillan against James Brown immediately beneath the headliners. That pairing is absent from Friday’s seven-bout measurements. No reason for its omission is supplied, so the newer document should not be read as an explanation of what happened to that booking.

The event itself was relocated from Bally’s Dover Casino Resort in Delaware, where it had originally been scheduled for November 20. BKB subsequently confirmed Burbank for November 21, keeping Lundy’s bare-knuckle debut against Santos at the top of the bill. Both men were listed as professional newcomers to the format in that announcement.

Another previously advertised contest, Jesse Sparks against Richard Carmack, was explicitly moved to a separate upcoming event in the relocation release. That is a different situation from an unexplained absence on a weigh-in sheet; BKB did not name a new date for that heavyweight pairing there.

"Watch out…it's hammer time!" 😤 “Hammerin’” Hank Lundy takes on Jairo “Almighty” Santos to headline our first show in Burbank on Saturday night. 👊 Get closer to the action like never before:

📺 Watch live: Bally’s Sports Live & Stadium Apps

🎟️ Access Exclusive Tickets:… pic.twitter.com/H7OpIg6IYV — BKB Bare Knuckle Boxing (@bkbbareknuckle) November 20, 2026

Saturday’s advertised broadcast begins at 8 p.m. Eastern and 5 p.m. Pacific. The published distribution list includes Bally Sports Live and Stadium in the United States, Spanish-language EstrellaTV FAST channels, and TV Azteca in Mexico and Latin America.

BKB’s next Los Angeles show is separate from this Burbank card. December 5 features Victor Ortiz against Robert Duran Jr., with Joseph Diaz facing Tyler Mathison in the co-main event. Those matchups belong to the Orpheum Theater event, not Saturday’s studio production.

For the crossover headliners, the change of format includes active-clinch punching: BKB’s published rules allow one hand to control an opponent behind the neck while the other punches. Wrestling, kicks and elbows remain prohibited. Its three judges score rounds using the ten-point must system, prioritizing effective striking.