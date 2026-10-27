Hank Lundy To Face Jairo Santos In BKB Debut At Dover

Hank Lundy has an opponent for his BKB debut: Jairo Santos. BKB announced the five-round welterweight main event on October 15 for its Friday, November 20, 2026 show at Bally’s Dover Casino Resort in Delaware.

Santos also enters professional bare-knuckle boxing for the first time. The promotion identifies him as a 29-year-old South Carolina fighter with two knockout wins in two gloved boxing appearances and previous MMA experience. His amateur bare-knuckle background includes a second-round stoppage of CJ Dean in 2024.

In the written announcement, Santos dismissed the advantage of his opponent’s reputation:

“Hank Lundy has a big name in boxing, but that won’t mean anything once we step inside the Trigon.”

Lundy described the move as a challenge he welcomed and said he intended to bring his forward-moving style to the new format.

A Boxing Veteran’s Move Was Months In The Making

The Philadelphia fighter signed with BKB in July. An earlier September 28 announcement established his Dover debut before an opponent was named, so the October release supplied the matchup rather than a new signing.

That earlier release lists a 32-14-1 professional boxing record with 14 knockouts. His experience includes a 2016 challenge against Terence Crawford for the WBO super-lightweight championship, as well as regional NABO, NABF and WBC Silver titles across lightweight and super lightweight.

Lundy explained his decision in that September statement:

“I’ve fought all over the world and against some of the best in boxing, but I’m always looking for the next challenge”

Hank Lundy vs. Jairo Santos headlines Bally’s Fightnight by BKB on Nov. 20 in Dover, Delaware. Here is the five-fight card, the 7 p.m. ET start time and how to watch. https://t.co/NYngOTOkoI — Athlon Sports (@AthlonSports) October 15, 2026

BKB described Dover as its first Delaware appearance. The venue’s own listing places the event inside the Rollins Center, with tickets ranging from $35 to $100. The promotion’s September announcement specifies doors at 6 p.m. Eastern and the show starting an hour later. Bally Sports Live and Stadium were listed as viewing outlets.

Experience Carries Over, But The Rules Change

A bare-knuckle debut does not automatically mean a fighter is subject to the four-round restriction for a first professional combat-sports appearance. BKB’s published unified rules distinguish complete professional newcomers from athletes who already have professional boxing, MMA or other combat experience. Experienced crossover fighters may contest the number of rounds approved by the regulator.

The same rules permit punches while an opponent is held behind the neck in an active clinch, but prohibit wrestling, kicks, elbows, spinning backfists and strikes to the back of the head. Three judges use the ten-point must system, with effective striking the first scoring criterion.

The October 15 undercard announcement paired Kylle McMillan with James Brown and Jade Masson-Wong with Monica Franco. It also listed Jesse Sparks, whose two bare-knuckle wins had taken a combined 53 seconds. BKB’s subsequently displayed Dover poster names Sparks against Chris Carmack; that opponent was still unannounced in the original release.

The same October release also announced a heavyweight meeting between Branden Smith and Braxton Smith.

Dover also continues the Bally’s Fightnight partnership. The companies’ October 21 explanation describes ForceIQ sensors measuring punch speed, retraction, type and impact, with statistics shared between arena displays and the broadcast. Those readings are an audience-information layer, not a replacement for official scoring.