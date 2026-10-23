Gzim Selmani vs Rob Cunningham Set For BKFC Glasgow On November 7

Gzim Selmani has a heavyweight opponent for BKFC’s Glasgow card. The promotion announced on October 22 that he will face Rob Cunningham at the OVO Hydro on November 7, with the matchup listed as a featured fight on BKFC 96.

The pairing brings together two fighters with mixed martial arts backgrounds, but very different amounts of bare-knuckle experience. Selmani is better known to a wider audience as Rezar, while Cunningham has spent several years competing on the British bare-knuckle circuit.

A heavyweight booking beneath Cooke–Weir

BKFC’s official event listing places the contest below Conor Cooke’s light heavyweight championship bout with Sean Weir and the middleweight co-main event between Stevie Ray and Danny Christie. The Glasgow show was announced earlier as the promotion’s first Scottish event; this latest post puts the spotlight on the heavyweight pairing rather than announcing a new venue or main event.

In its announcement, BKFC wrote:

Gzim “The Albanian Psycho” Selmani takes on Rob Cunningham in a heavyweight showdown at the OVO Hydro!

A FORMER WWE ENFORCER MEETS A BARE-KNUCKLE VETERAN. NO SCRIPT FOR THIS ONE😮‍💨👊 Gzim “The Albanian Psycho” Selmani takes on Rob Cunningham in a heavyweight showdown at the OVO Hydro! #BKFCGLASGOW | Nov 7 | More info ➡️ https://t.co/BslIovWFLz pic.twitter.com/tRiaZjLVm8 — Bare Knuckle FC (@bareknucklefc) October 22, 2026

What each heavyweight brings to Glasgow

Selmani’s combat-sports career began before his professional wrestling run. BKFC’s biography traces his MMA start to 2012 and describes a submission-focused stretch in which none of his fights went to a decision. He subsequently became part of the Authors of Pain alongside Akam, winning tag-team championships before returning to wrestling in 2023 after an earlier hiatus.

His official profile lists a bare-knuckle appearance against Daniel Curtin in Newcastle on March 14. Glasgow therefore is not being presented as his introduction to the sport. The November booking continues the move from a background that allowed grappling and submissions into a discipline centered on punching.

Cunningham is Welsh and also came through MMA. According to his BKFC biography, he began professional bare-knuckle competition in 2020. The promotion describes a fighter who works behind a high guard, looks for counters and is comfortable punching in the clinch. Those are its scouting observations, not a guarantee of how this matchup will unfold.

The same biography says his stoppages have occurred at different stages, from the opening round through the fourth, with only one distance fight in the record it describes. That offers a more specific picture of the opponent than the announcement’s veteran label alone.

The supporting card also gives Scottish fans Ray, whose MMA history includes a 2022 PFL championship final and a subsequent meeting with Clay Collard in the 2023 season. Against Christie, he is scheduled at middleweight rather than the lightweight division where those PFL bouts took place.

The official Glasgow schedule additionally includes a separate heavyweight contest between Barry Boyle and Kaseem Saleem. No championship designation is attached to Selmani–Cunningham in that listing, and BKFC has not supplied fighter remarks about the booking in the announcement.