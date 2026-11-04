Gzim Selmani Says BKFC Albania Talks Have Begun, Eyes Heavyweight Title

Gzim Selmani says conversations about bringing BKFC to Albania have already taken place, while making clear that his own heavyweight championship ambitions remain intact. The former Rezar is looking beyond his next appearance without announcing a confirmed Albanian event.

Speaking to reporter Jaren Kawada in an interview published by KO on SI on November 4, Selmani acknowledged the work involved in introducing bare-knuckle competition to more European countries. He believes Albanian supporters would embrace it.

We will see BKFC Albania soon.

Selmani also described fighting as enjoyable rather than pressure-filled, credited preparation and recovery discipline for his debut, and defended his angry response to Newcastle’s boos as personal rather than anti-English. He discussed conditioning his hands, wanting regular knockout opportunities, and respecting established contenders instead of expecting his name to move him ahead of them.

Obviously, I want to become champion; that’s 100 percent the goal.

A Combat-Sports Background Before Rezar

BKFC’s official biography traces Selmani’s professional MMA career to 2012, well before his best-known work in professional wrestling. It lists a 4-2 MMA record and identifies Ante Delija among his opponents. The promotion describes a fighter whose submission-oriented MMA contests never reached the judges, whether he won or lost.

His subsequent wrestling career included multiple tag-team championships alongside Akam as the Authors of Pain. BKFC’s biography also records a return to wrestling in 2023 after a hiatus that began in 2020. Those are different competitive backgrounds, but they explain why Selmani arrived in bare-knuckle boxing with both previous fighting experience and an audience familiar with another name.

The same official profile identifies his first BKFC assignment as Daniel Curtin in Newcastle on March 14, 2026. The broadcaster’s dated post below belongs to that debut, not the upcoming Glasgow contest or a newly announced Albania card.

Gzim Selmani (FKA Rezar in WWE, 4-2 in MMA): He is the REAL DEAL 😤 A devastating second-round finish earns him the 'W' in his BKFC debut!#BKFCNEWCASTLE | LIVE NOW on TrillerTV+ pic.twitter.com/7jtyyPpLUW — TrillerTV (@Triller_TV) March 14, 2026

Reece Heer Is The Immediate Assignment

Selmani’s next listed opponent is Reece Heer at BKFC 96 on November 7. The current promotion card places their heavyweight contest in the featured-fight position at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro, below Sean Weir against Leigh Cohoon and Stevie Ray against Danny Christie.

Heer is an English heavyweight whose official biography lists a 1-1 professional bare-knuckle record accumulated outside BKFC. It describes a second-round stoppage of Dean Rees in October 2025, followed by a doctor-stoppage loss to Mark O’Neil because of a broken finger. Glasgow is presented as his BKFC debut, rather than his first experience of professional bare-knuckle competition.

BKFC characterizes Heer as a powerful, willing brawler comfortable with underdog status. That is the promotion’s assessment of his approach, not a prediction that Selmani will have an easy night or that either man has already secured a particular result.

The Glasgow booking previously named Rob Cunningham. MiddleEasy’s existing Selmani booking report has been updated to reflect Heer; the fresh interview is a separate statement about Selmani’s ambitions, not another opponent announcement.

As covered in MiddleEasy’s main-event replacement report, the card’s title designation belongs to the Weir-Cohoon light heavyweight headliner, not Selmani-Heer. Ray and Christie occupy the middleweight co-main event. Selmani must therefore pursue his heavyweight plans through a non-title appearance in Scotland, with neither an Albania date nor a championship booking established by the current event listing.