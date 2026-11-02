Gorjan Slaveski Faces Joe Elmore In BKFC 97 Co-Main Event

Gorjan “GoGo” Slaveski will face Joe “Hitman” Elmore in the co-main event of BKFC 97 on December 11. Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship announced the matchup on November 2, adding a former welterweight champion to the supporting lineup for its return to Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida.

The promotion’s official event page lists the contest at welterweight, beneath the main event between Bryce Henry and Clay Collard. Slaveski enters the pairing with an 8-1 BKFC record, while Elmore is listed at 2-5. The announcement does not describe their meeting as a championship fight or designate the winner as a mandatory title challenger.

YOUR CO-MAIN EVENT JUST DROPPED! 👀🔥 GoGo Slaveski loves bringing the pressure. Joe “Hitman” Elmore isn’t exactly the type to back down. WHO YOU GOT?! 👊😮‍💨#BKFC97 | Dec 11 | Tix on sale NOW ➡️ https://t.co/BslIovWFLz pic.twitter.com/2druDj5Lq1 — Bare Knuckle FC (@bareknucklefc) November 2, 2026

For Slaveski, the booking puts another familiar South Florida venue on his schedule. His official record identifies his most recent appearance as a June 4 meeting with Jonny Tello in Hollywood. His December 2025 bout against Fortt also took place there, giving him recent experience competing in the same city before this assignment.

BKFC’s archival Slaveski–Tello highlight is below; it is not footage of the upcoming December contest.

GOGO'S LAST FIGHT WAS AN ABSOLUTE BRAWL! 🤯🔥

GORJAN “GOGO” SLAVESKI and JONNY TELLO traded heavy shots in a wild back-and-forth battle! 💥 Two knockdowns helped GOGO secure a hard-fought decision victory! 🥶👊

On December 11, GOGO returns to the Squared Circle to take on JOE… pic.twitter.com/H0c2oxGFvZ — Bare Knuckle FC (@bareknucklefc) November 3, 2026

Two Different Routes Into The Welterweight Matchup

The Macedonian fighter previously held BKFC’s welterweight championship. His promotional biography records that the belt was taken away after he accepted a fight outside the organization in December 2023. That history makes him a former champion returning on a prominent card, rather than a defending titleholder in the newly announced contest.

Slaveski came to bare-knuckle competition from conventional boxing, where BKFC lists his record as 8-2. The promotion also identifies the Goat Shed in Miami among his training connections. His professional boxing record and his BKFC record are separate; the latter is the one attached to this upcoming matchup.

Elmore brings a different route into the sport. According to his official biography, he competed in 25 professional mixed martial arts fights before moving into bare-knuckle boxing, with appearances for Bellator and LFA. The Georgia-based fighter’s listed training affiliations include X3 Sports.

His BKFC experience includes contests against Tom Shoaff, Connor Tierney and Dustin Pague. The promotion’s record lists Mike Richman as his latest opponent, from a February 7 appearance in Philadelphia. Facing Slaveski therefore adds another established name to a schedule that has already included several experienced promotional opponents.

His earlier appearances include a five-round decision defeat to Leonard Garcia in the BKFC 16 main event.

The Supporting Lineup In Hollywood

Elsewhere on the December 11 lineup, Jessica Eye is scheduled to meet Desiree Yanez in a women’s flyweight bout. Brandon Alfano faces Alex Davis at ironweight, and Murat Kazgan is matched with Israel Rodriguez at welterweight. Those are the other pairings currently displayed alongside the two featured contests on the event page.

Tickets are on sale, according to the new announcement. The matchup graphic carries the usual qualification that the fight card is subject to change.