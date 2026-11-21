Evgenii Kurdanov will face Robbie Peralta in the main event of BKFC Fight Night Palm Desert on February 5, 2027. Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship announced the pairing on November 21, with its event listing identifying Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California, as the venue.

The booking gives Peralta, a former UFC and Strikeforce fighter, another California assignment against a Russian-born opponent now based in Los Angeles. BKFC has placed the two men at the top of the card, while the rest of the lineup remains unannounced on the event page.

The promotion’s new message names the fighters and February date but does not announce a championship or specify a contracted weight. Its poster also carries the February 5 date.

Kurdanov returns to the Palm Desert spotlight

Kurdanov’s latest listed BKFC appearance was also at Acrisure Arena. On May 22, he stopped Erik Lopez in the second round at BKFC 89. The promotion’s finalized report records four knockdowns before the TKO at 41 seconds of round two, giving him a recent successful appearance at the same venue.

That result is more recent than the early-career assessment in his fighter biography. The biography describes a boxer who prefers working at range, while its claim that he had no bare-knuckle knockouts predates the documented Lopez stoppage. The May result supplies the relevant update rather than leaving that older description unqualified.

His earlier promotional opponents include Gorjan Slaveski and Julian Lane. His first BKFC bout ended in a unanimous-decision loss to Slaveski, who later became the organization’s welterweight champion. Kurdanov subsequently appeared against Lane at KnuckleMania IV in Los Angeles.

PROBLEMS ARE HEADED TO THE DESERT! 🌵🔥 Evgenii “The Sailor” Kurdanov and Robbie “Problems” Peralta are set to throw down in Palm Desert! 👊#BKFCPALMDESERT | Feb 5 | More info ➡️ https://t.co/BslIovWFLz pic.twitter.com/BfwqePcqhv — Bare Knuckle FC (@bareknucklefc) November 21, 2026

Peralta comes off a hard-fought draw with Bryan Duran

Peralta’s last listed BKFC outing took place on July 12, 2025, against Bryan Duran at BKFC 78 in Hollywood, Florida. The official result was a majority draw: two judges scored it 47-47, while the third favored Peralta 48-46.

Both men scored knockdowns in that contest. Peralta put Duran down twice, and Duran answered with one knockdown of his own. The final cards therefore left Peralta without a win despite one judge awarding him the fight.

The Escondido veteran brought years of MMA experience into bare-knuckle competition. He began his professional MMA career in 2007 and competed in Gladiator Challenge before moving through Strikeforce and the UFC. His UFC opposition included Thiago Tavares and Clay Guida, while his Strikeforce run included a victory over Hiroyuki Takaya.

BKFC’s biography describes Peralta’s bare-knuckle approach as more measured than the power-punching reputation he carried in MMA. It emphasizes movement, punch output and conditioning, rather than presenting his offense as a constant search for one finishing blow.

A new headliner on BKFC’s upcoming schedule

The matchup will be contested under bare-knuckle boxing rules rather than the wider striking and grappling rules of Peralta’s former sport. BKFC’s published standard format is five two-minute rounds. Kicks, knees, elbows and grappling are prohibited, and a knocked-down fighter receives a ten-second count to regain his feet.

Fighters may wrap their wrists, thumbs and mid-hands, but tape and gauze must stop at least an inch short of the knuckles. Each round starts with the opponents at lines three feet apart in the center of the ring. Referees separate clinches after a three-second lull in action.

Palm Desert follows the promotion’s already announced December headliners, including Dustin Pague against Mike Richman in Hershey.