Diego Brandao and John Lineker are booked to headline IBA Bare Knuckle’s December 14 show in Miami. The promotion’s November 24 announcement names nine bouts for the James L. Knight Center, adding the matchups that were absent from its earlier return announcement.

The Brazilian headliners are scheduled for five two-minute rounds at 66 kg. Brandao won season 14 of The Ultimate Fighter, while Lineker is a former ONE Championship MMA titleholder. Both previously competed in the UFC.

Sergey Kalinin faces Alex Nicholson in the 93 kg co-main event. IBA identifies Kalinin as a world pankration champion and Top Dog contender; Nicholson’s background includes UFC, PFL and Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA appearances.

The remaining Miami matchups

IBA lists two more five-round contests: Jake Heun against Lonnie Bickham above 95 kg, and Tyler Randall against Micah Mitchell at 61-plus kg. The other five pairings are scheduled for three two-minute rounds:

Wayne Reid vs. Ray Trujillo — 70 kg.

Yavanis Ross vs. Freddy Saavedra — 84 kg.

John Marquez vs. Nate Larocco — 77 kg.

Nursultan Tursunkulov vs. Kendrick Miree — above 95 kg.

Josh Mercado vs. Louis Brewington — 84 kg.

A boxing booking alongside Lineker’s MMA move

This matchup is separate from Lineker’s newly announced Gamebred contract. That multi-fight agreement targets February 2027 for his bare-knuckle MMA debut and did not identify an opponent. It is not the announcement of this December contest.

The distinction matters because Gamebred’s format retains wrestling, takedowns, ground fighting and submissions. Competing without gloves does not make the two disciplines interchangeable, and Lineker’s signing should not be read as assigning Gamebred’s rules to the IBA booking.

Jones returns as host, with a Monday evening start

Jon Jones remains the host rather than a named competitor. IBA confirmed that role in its November 20 announcement, which set out the Miami return before the lineup was released.

The association’s league was established under its auspices at president Umar Kremlev’s initiative. Its first United States show used the same venue in July. Viacheslav Borshchev beat Elvin Brito in that main event, and Alan Salamov stopped Markus Suarez in the opening round of their bout.

Greater Miami’s official tourism listing gives a 7 p.m. start on Monday, December 14, with doors opening one hour beforehand. The downtown venue is at 400 SE Second Avenue. Tickets are offered through Ticketmaster; the listing currently advertises prices starting at $56.35.

Attendees should also note the stated bag restriction: one small clutch or purse, no larger than five by five inches, per guest. Those entry details accompany the event listing, not a broadcast announcement.