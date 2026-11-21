Derek Brunson has put Darren Till back on his wish list after winning his first bare-knuckle fight. The former UFC middleweight used his post-fight moment in Myrtle Beach to call for another meeting with the Englishman, this time without the gloves or the grappling that shaped their first encounter.

BKFC’s November 21 written account of the event reports the callout following Brunson’s victory over Theo Doukas. It is a challenge from Brunson, not an announced fight: the release does not supply a contract, date, venue or acceptance from Till.

Derek Brunson names Darren Till after his BKFC debut

In the promotion’s published account of his remarks, Brunson framed his next move as an opportunity to enjoy this stage of his career before identifying Till as the opponent he wanted across the Atlantic.

“I ain’t here for a long time; I’m here for a good time.”

Brunson’s debut ended with a TKO at 0:36 of the second round on November 20 in South Carolina. BKFC recorded three knockdowns against Doukas. That result provided the occasion for the challenge, but it does not settle whether the rematch will happen.

DEREK BRUNSON DOMINATES IN DEBUT! 💥🔥 Derek Brunson demolishes his BKFC debut with a second-round KO, then calls out Darren Till! 👀😮‍💨#BKFCMYRTLEBEACH | Watch NOW on YouTube pic.twitter.com/Og6wHwrtBW — Bare Knuckle FC (@bareknucklefc) November 21, 2026

A rematch would move an old UFC rivalry into different rules

The connection between the two fighters is not simply that both previously competed in the UFC. Brunson’s official athlete biography lists Till among the opponents he defeated by submission. A bare-knuckle meeting would revisit that pairing in a competition that removes a substantial part of Brunson’s established game.

His official BKFC biography describes a three-time NCAA Division II wrestling All-American at UNC Pembroke. He built his professional career through Strikeforce and the UFC, combining that wrestling background with southpaw striking. The biography lists UFC victories over Lyoto Machida, Kevin Holland, Uriah Hall and Edmen Shahbazyan alongside the Till win.

Brunson also brings experience outside the UFC. His BKFC profile records a unanimous-decision victory over Ray Cooper III at the November 2023 PFL Championships. The Myrtle Beach appearance therefore marks the start of his BKFC record, not the beginning of his combat-sports career. His signing and Myrtle Beach debut were announced ahead of this first appearance.

Till is further along in his own bare-knuckle transition. His current BKFC profile lists a 2-0 record and identifies the September 26 meeting with Yoel Romero as his latest appearance, following the May 30 Aaron Chalmers bout. Unlike the new arrival calling his name, Till has already completed two appearances under this ruleset.

The Liverpool fighter’s biography traces his striking background to Muay Thai training beginning at age 12, before a career that also took him through MMA and boxing. That history gives the proposed pairing a different competitive context from their UFC meeting. Both men have experience crossing disciplines, but a previous MMA outcome cannot determine a future bare-knuckle result.

BKFC’s published rules permit closed-fist punches while excluding kicks, elbows, knees and grappling. They also specify two-minute rounds and a ten-second count for a knocked-down fighter to regain his feet. Those restrictions would rule out the submission route that decided the first Brunson-Till contest, leaving their exchanges on the feet to determine a different kind of matchup.