David Feldman is offering more than a public message of support to a Michigan worker whose treatment by a streamer prompted an online fundraiser. In an October 30 statement distributed by BKFC, the promotion’s founder and president pledged a personal donation and invited Walter Zerod and his family to attend its forthcoming Caribbean cruise at no cost.

The invitation concerns BKFSea, the January 22–25, 2027 sailing aboard Norwegian Jewel. Feldman’s offer would bring the family into a trip organized around bare-knuckle fighting and fan activities, rather than a conventional arena appearance.

Feldman Condemns Humiliation Of A Worker

BKFC said Feldman learned about the Red Baron employee’s experience through the fundraising campaign. He criticized the idea of humiliating someone for online attention and framed his response as support for a person trying to provide for his family.

“Nobody should have to endure humiliation while trying to earn a living.”

The announcement describes a pledge and an invitation. It does not specify Feldman’s donation amount or provide a receipt showing that a particular payment has been completed. It also does not say the family has accepted the cruise offer.

What The Fundraising Campaign Says

The GoFundMe page identifies Luke Oakenshield as the organizer and Walt Z as the beneficiary. Its public creation date is October 27, three days before BKFC’s announcement. The campaign describes its purpose as giving the worker and his family financial breathing room after the incident.

According to the organizer’s account, a streamer approached the employee and pretended to take money using his phone. The worker became distressed and tried to explain that he was having a difficult day, but was laughed at. Those details are the fundraiser’s description, not a finding by an employer, court or investigative agency.

The organizer also expressed concern about possible employment consequences and said the funds would go directly to Walt. The page does not establish that the worker has actually been fired. Its stated aim is to help protect the family’s stability while the situation unfolds.

The BKFSea Trip Behind The Invitation

The official BKFSea schedule lists a three-night itinerary from Miami to Nassau in the Bahamas and back to Miami. Its opening-day program includes embarkation, fighter meet-and-greets and an evening press conference and weigh-ins. The schedule labels its times as ship time and warns that programming can change.

The sailing has competitive stakes as well as fan activities. BKFC has announced Kai Stewart against Bryan Duran in a featherweight title rematch. Stephen Townsel’s January assignment against Brady Meister is also connected to the cruise. Feldman’s new statement adds a family invitation to that existing event, not another bout booking or a fight result.