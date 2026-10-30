Bryce Henry Meets Clay Collard At BKFC 97 In Hollywood On December 11

Bryce Henry will face Clay Collard at BKFC 97 in Hollywood, Florida, on December 11. The promotion confirmed the pairing in an October 30 announcement, putting Henry’s unbeaten bare-knuckle record against an opponent with extensive experience in MMA and professional boxing.

BKFC is advertising Henry’s attempt to reach 9-0. Its current fighter records list him at 8-0 and Collard at 1-0, so this is not being presented as Collard’s introduction to the organization. The event is scheduled for Hard Rock Live, with tickets already on sale.

Henry returns to familiar territory

The Florida fighter has appeared in Hollywood before. His official history includes the February 2024 matchup with Peralta and a June 4, 2026 meeting with Julian Lane at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. December brings him back to that market with a different opponent rather than a repeat of the Lane pairing.

Henry last appeared against Carlos Trinidad-Snake at Mohegan Sun on August 21. That summer assignment took him to Connecticut after the June fight in Hollywood. He now returns to Florida to face Collard.

Undefeated BRYCE HENRY returns to Hollywood, but COLLARD is coming with plans to put that perfect record to rest! 👊💥 Does Henry make it 9-0, or is Clay Collard the man to finally crack that ZERO? 👀👇#BKFC97 | Dec 11 | Tix on sale NOW ➡️ https://t.co/BslIovWFLz pic.twitter.com/265lvJSPns — Bare Knuckle FC (@bareknucklefc) October 30, 2026

Known as Baba Yaga, Henry has accumulated his bare-knuckle experience across several venues rather than only fighting at home. His record starts with a February 2023 appearance against Shavers in Kenner, Louisiana, followed by Wagner in Great Falls, Montana, that June. Later entries include Tom Shoaff in Florida and appearances in Omaha and Hammond.

That longer run within BKFC gives the matchup a contrast beyond the unbeaten numbers. Both men have a clean current promotional record, but Henry has eight appearances behind his mark while Collard has one. An unbeaten record in this organization should not be confused with an unbeaten record across every combat sport.

Collard brings a different kind of experience

Collard’s official BKFC record identifies Daniel Keepers as his August 8 opponent at Buffalo Chip in Sturgis, South Dakota. His wider career is substantially longer than that bare-knuckle record suggests. PFL lists his MMA record at 25-15 with one no contest, distinct from his bare-knuckle tally.

PFL credits him with a place in its 2023 lightweight championship final and three lightweight semifinal appearances. He also made four UFC appearances before his PFL run. Among the victories highlighted by PFL are wins over Anthony Pettis, Jeremy Stephens, Shane Burgos and Patricky Pitbull.

Those opponents establish the level of his MMA experience without predicting how the Henry fight will unfold. His run through the PFL playoffs belonged to a different ruleset, with different ways to win or lose a contest. December’s booking places that experienced crossover fighter opposite someone whose current undefeated streak has been built inside BKFC.

What the announcement confirms

The new promotional post names the two fighters, BKFC 97, Hollywood and December 11. It does not announce a championship at stake or identify the matchup as the main event. Neither distinction should be assumed from a prominently featured booking poster.

The promotion’s event page still labels the broader lineup as awaiting announcements. The Henry–Collard confirmation therefore supplies a specific pairing while the rest of the published card remains incomplete. Further opponent announcements can fill out the show without changing the immediate question: whether Henry keeps his unbeaten BKFC run intact against Collard.