BKFC 96 Weigh-In Results: Leigh Cohoon 183.8, Sean Weir 183.4

BKFC has released Friday’s official scale readings for its first Scottish event, with Leigh Cohoon and Sean Weir preparing to contest the vacant UK light heavyweight championship at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow on November 7.

The November 6 list covers eleven pairings, including Stevie Ray’s meeting with Danny Christie and Gzim Selmani’s heavyweight assignment against Reece Heer. It leaves one measurement unspecified: no number accompanies Doalty Torrance’s name. That omission is not confirmation of a missed weight or a cancellation.

Cohoon joined the main event after replacing Conor Cooke during fight week. The promotion’s newly issued weigh-in report explicitly identifies the championship as vacant; it does not provide a reason for Cooke’s withdrawal.

Two Different Routes To The Glasgow Headliner

Weir’s official profile lists the Scottish contender at 3–0, with his latest recorded appointment against Matty Hodgson in Newcastle on March 14. His championship opportunity comes at home after previous appearances outside Scotland. The listing gives him a 76-inch reach and identifies him as a light heavyweight.

Cohoon enters at 4–1, according to BKFC’s current fighter record. His preceding appearance was against Ste Wallwork in Manchester on September 26, making this a return to competition less than two months later. The English challenger is listed with a 74-inch reach.

THE BOOM WALKED INTO THE BUTCHER’S SHOP LOOKING FOR A STRAP. 💥🥩 Sean Weir has Glasgow behind him. Leigh Cohoon didn’t cross the border to make friends. 👀 Is Scotland keeping the strap or is Cohoon taking it back to England? 🏆#BKFC96 | Tomorrow | Watch on BKFC+ pic.twitter.com/Kbnk7B5usE — Bare Knuckle FC (@bareknucklefc) November 6, 2026

Ray and Christie occupy the middleweight co-main-event slot. Below them, Selmani and Heer provide the featured heavyweight matchup, with Heer now named in place of the earlier Rob Cunningham pairing. No championship designation appears beside that contest on the current card.

CHRISTIE’S PROMISING A LESSON. RAY’S NOT INTERESTED IN LEARNING. 😭💀 After all that back-and-forth, Danny Christie and Stevie Ray finally go face-to-face! Tomorrow, the talking stops and somebody’s gotta eat their words. 👀#BKFC96 | Tomorrow | Watch on BKFC+ pic.twitter.com/U5aeqProRW — Bare Knuckle FC (@bareknucklefc) November 6, 2026

The promotion also shared a separate clip of Weir’s arrival at the weigh-ins, adding the home-fighter setting to the stage footage.

Glasgow is ecstatic for Sean Weir’s arrival to weigh-ins! 🎇🤯#BKFC96 | Tomorrow | Watch on BKFC+ pic.twitter.com/8MNPX2W1BE — Bare Knuckle FC (@bareknucklefc) November 6, 2026

BKFC 96 Official Weigh-In Results

All figures below are in pounds, as published by BKFC. The main card and free-fight groupings follow its current event listing.

UK light heavyweight championship: Leigh Cohoon 183.8; Sean Weir 183.4.

Middleweight: Danny Christie 174.6; Stevie Ray 175.2.

Heavyweight: Reece Heer 263.8; Gzim Selmani 261.2.

Bantamweight: Scott Malone 135.8; Kieron Sewell 135.8.

Heavyweight: Barry Boyle 272.6; Kaseem Saleem 263.

Welterweight: KJ Metcalfe 163.4; Doalty Torrance — weight not published.

Bantamweight: Cory Chapman 134.6; Lewis Dixon 133.2.

Featherweight: Dan Morel 146.4; Owen Webster 144.

The advertised free fights are:

Featherweight: Tommy Carus 143.8; Lewis Knox 145.4.

Light heavyweight: Danny Moir 182; Rhys Pagan 182.2.

Middleweight: Ian Mulroy 174.6; Charlie Thomson 174.

The show streams worldwide on the BKFC app. These are pre-fight measurements, not bout results: the official event page still leaves method, round and finishing time unfilled ahead of Saturday’s competition.