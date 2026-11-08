BKFC 96 Bonuses: Malone–Sewell Earn Fight Of The Night

BKFC’s first Scottish card produced a split set of post-event honors, with its longest contest taking Fight of the Night and two different finishers sharing the knockout award. The promotion named Scott Malone versus Kieron Sewell its standout fight from Saturday’s BKFC 96 show at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow.

Cory Chapman and Barry Boyle received Knockout of the Night recognition, while Danny Christie earned Performance of the Night. Those are the categories listed in BKFC’s finalized event recap, rather than a ranking of every winner on the card. The announcement did not specify cash amounts, so the honors should not be confused with confirmed purse or bonus-payment figures.

Overtime separates the Fight of the Night rivals

Malone’s promotional debut required an extra round. After five scheduled rounds failed to separate the bantamweights, he beat Sewell by unanimous decision in sudden-death overtime. All three judges scored that deciding round 10-9 for the Dundee fighter; those numbers describe the overtime verdict, not a six-round aggregate score.

The promotion’s written account credited Sewell with two knockdowns and Malone with one. That comeback element distinguished the award-winning contest from the evening’s numerous early endings. Sewell left Glasgow with a 1-2 BKFC record, while Malone began his BKFC career at 1-0.

SCOTT “BOOM BOOM” MALONE GOES THE EXTRA ROUND IN HIS BKFC DEBUT! 🤯🔥

Five rounds couldn't separate them, so it all came down to SUDDEN DEATH! 💥 MALONE dug deep in the SIXTH to secure the victory! 🥶👊#BKFC96 | Live NOW on BKFC+#BKFC #BareKnuckle #Knockout #KO pic.twitter.com/AKgvbFaPIa — Bare Knuckle FC (@bareknucklefc) November 7, 2026

Chapman and Boyle share the knockout award

The two knockout selections came in different weight classes. Chapman’s bantamweight win over Lewis Dixon lasted 40 seconds, according to the finalized result line and accompanying written recap. That official time takes precedence over an earlier promotion social caption that described a 50-second finish.

The Middlesbrough fighter moved to 3-0 with the one-punch knockout. His latest result made him one of two unbeaten winners on the awards list, alongside the victorious newcomer Malone. Across the full 11-fight card, nine contests ended inside the distance and just two required the judges. The show marked Scotland as the 14th country to host a BKFC event.

TIMBERRRRR! ANOTHER KO FOR COREY CHAPMAN 😱#BKFC96 | Live Now on BKFC+ pic.twitter.com/ovnecYboEB — Bare Knuckle FC (@bareknucklefc) November 7, 2026

Boyle’s heavyweight victory came against Kaseem Saleem. The Glasgow fighter scored two knockdowns before the knockout at 44 seconds of Round 2, leveling his BKFC record at 1-1. Saleem fell to 1-3, giving the home winner a first promotional victory as well as a place among the night’s honorees.

BARRY BOYLE SENDS GLASGOW INTO A FRENZY! 🤯🔥

A DEVASTATING KNOCKOUT IN FRONT OF HIS HOME CROWD! 🥶💥#BKFC96 | Live NOW on BKFC+#BKFC #BareKnuckle #Knockout #KO pic.twitter.com/6bUr55TKfB — Bare Knuckle FC (@bareknucklefc) November 7, 2026

Christie’s co-main-event win earns performance recognition

Christie received the remaining performance honor after stopping Stevie Ray at 1:59 of Round 2. The former BKFC UK light-heavyweight champion recorded two knockdowns in the middleweight co-main event, with the stoppage arriving one second before the end of the period.

The Carlisle fighter improved to 6-3 against an opponent making his bare-knuckle debut. Ray brought experience from 11 UFC appearances, but this was his first BKFC outing. BKFC’s written event report described the OVO Hydro as sold out, with partner Conor McGregor attending ringside.

DANNY CHRISTIE JUST SLEPT STEVIE RAY 😱#BKFC96 | Live NOW on BKFC+ pic.twitter.com/LcQ3yfBP0H — Bare Knuckle FC (@bareknucklefc) November 7, 2026

The honors were separate from the championship decided in the headliner, where Sean Weir won the vacant UK light-heavyweight title following three knockdowns against Leigh Cohoon before the first-round stoppage at 1:41. Glasgow also followed Friday’s official weigh-ins and a late replacement in the main event. The promotion’s recap also carried founder David Feldman’s attendance estimate of just over 10,000 for the Scottish debut.