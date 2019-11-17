BKFC Inked Contract With “The Iranian Hulk” Sajjad Gharibi

Sajjad Gharibi Will Make Promotional Debut In 2020

BKFC is known for signing all kinds of fighters. Many former champions and disgruntled guys are now part of the Bare-Knuckle Fighting Championship roster. But “The Iranian Hulk”? This is way too far!

BKFC has announced they have signed internet sensation "The Iranian Hulk" a.k.a Sajjad Gharibi. He'll make his debut in 2020. 6'2", 390 pounds. I have no words… pic.twitter.com/B1JXwFfAoe — Nolan King (@mma_kings) November 17, 2019

Gharibi is an Iranian bodybuilder known for his special physique. He is active on social media, and this will boost his popularity, but bodybuilding internet sensation will probably follow the footsteps of Antonio Silva and get his ass kicked. Please give us your thoughts on this!