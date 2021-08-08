EXCLUSIVE: BKFC President David Feldman Says Post-Fight Brawls ‘Will Not Happen Again’

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship has been known to host some crazy incidents inside the ring after fights have already concluded. However, it looks like this trend will cease to continue.

BKFC President David Feldman isn’t a fan of the unplanned brawls that have been happening inside the squared circle. While the moments do make the promotion more viral, Feldman is concerned about the safety of his fighters and the fans in the audience.

Past Events

Earlier this year at KnuckleMania, Jenny Savage would raid Britain Hart’s post-fight interview after beating Paige VanZant. Hart would pour water on the opposing Savage and the two would engage each other in the ring. The fighters would be separated to prevent an all-out slugfest.

It would only get wilder from here.

At BKFC 18, Lorenzo Hunt got into the ring after Hector Lombard retained his title. Hunt would butt in, interrupting Lombard’s interview only to get a “3-piece and a soda” from Lombard. The two were split up after the punches landed.

Fan vs. Fighter

Most recently, fans have started to test their metal in the ring.

Influencer ‘Blueface’ who won his boxing debut in a special ‘platform’ bout at BKFC 19, would engage in his own altercation. This time it would be a fan from a ring, rather than a fighter looking to challenge the victor. Blueface would go 2-0 in the night, piecing up the incoming fan who jumped into the ring.

Blueface’s Brawl Was The Last Straw

David Feldman tells MiddleEasy he will up security measures to stop altercations like this from ever happening again.

“100%, You’ve seen the last of that.” Feldman told MiddleEasy. “I’m not challenging guys to do [post-fight brawls]. Hopefully they don’t, but we’re going to have ample security. “We did diffuse it quickly, as soon as it happened, the guy was taken out of our building. For outsiders to be able to jump into our ring like that, it’s definitely not going to happen again. If it does, it will be dealt with very, very swiftly and very, very firm.”

Feldman promises to add more security to the boxing ring in order to promote the safety of the fighters after they have already fought. It looks as though we won’t be getting two fights for the price of one for future BKFC events.