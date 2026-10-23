BKFC Clearwater Weigh-In Results: Reber 135.4, Street 134.6

Ryan Reber weighed 135.4 pounds and Justin Street came in at 134.6 ahead of their BKFC Fight Night Clearwater main event. BKFC has released the official scale readings for eight matchups on the October 23 show at OCC Road House in Clearwater, Florida.

The headliners also faced off at the weigh-in. Reber enters with an 8-2 bare-knuckle record, while Street is 4-2. The promotion lists Reber at No. 2 in the bantamweight division; Friday is Street’s first main-event assignment.

For Reber, the booking is another opportunity to move toward a second world-title challenge. Street brings a different objective: extending a three-fight winning streak while taking the headline slot for the first time. Neither man has recorded a result from this matchup, which is still scheduled for Friday night.

Larrimore and Morrow complete the co-main weigh-in

Michael Larrimore registered 138.2 pounds for the co-main event, with Nate Morrow at 135.4. Those are the promotion’s published readings, a difference of 2.8 pounds. BKFC’s results notice does not announce a fine, a renegotiated limit or a cancellation, so none is being assumed from the numbers alone.

Larrimore, another former bantamweight world-title challenger, carries a 3-2 BKFC record into the assignment. Morrow is unbeaten at 2-0. Their matchup places a former championship challenger opposite a fighter still building his early promotional record, rather than presenting either as the reigning champion.

ROYALTY MEETS ITS WORST NIGHTMARE! 👑😈 “Royal” Ryan Reber and Justin “The Nightmare” Street went face-to-face one final time!#BKFCCLEARWATER | Tomorrow at 8pm EDT on BKFC+ pic.twitter.com/qSgY27McFE — Bare Knuckle FC (@bareknucklefc) October 22, 2026

The featured bout pairs Tony Murphy with Doug Coltrane. Murphy’s promotional record stands at 3-0, and BKFC’s fight-week preview credits him with three consecutive stoppages. Coltrane enters at 4-2. On the scales, Murphy was 175.8 and Coltrane was 174.8.

All eight published Clearwater weigh-in matchups

The complete published readings, all in pounds:

Ryan Reber, 135.4, vs. Justin Street, 134.6.

Michael Larrimore, 138.2, vs. Nate Morrow, 135.4.

Doug Coltrane, 174.8, vs. Tony Murphy, 175.8.

Mike Heckert, 165.6, vs. Rickie McConnico, 164.8.

Angelo Trujillo, 122, vs. Chachi Versace, 124.

Donny Korbel, 135.4, vs. Jadon Lee, 135.4.

Sam Delao, 184.8, vs. Chris Keirn, 183.6.

Tyler Baker, 175.2, vs. Yari Kaganovsky, 173.

The current event listing separates Lee–Korbel, Delao–Keirn and Baker–Kaganovsky into the free-fights portion. It lists a 7 p.m. start for that segment and an 8 p.m. main card. The promotion’s official faceoff announcement specifies Eastern Daylight Time for the main card, making that midnight UTC at the start of October 24.

Clearwater follows a Newark card that produced Jimmie Rivera’s fourth-round knockout, Tony Soto’s stoppage and Ferguson callout, and Brooke Evans’ five-knockdown victory. Those results belong to BKFC 95, not Friday’s still-pending fights.