BKB Appoints Michael Ridout To Lead UK Operations

BKB has appointed Michael Ridout as its UK managing director, bringing a former DAZN executive into the bare-knuckle promotion’s leadership on November 9.

Previously DAZN’s executive vice president for combat sports and new business, he spent more than 17 years at IMG, including as vice president of media. His experience includes work with the UFC and Frank Warren.

His remit covers British operations and broader company responsibilities, working with senior management on commercial development, partnerships and international growth.

CEO David Tetreault highlighted the recruit’s broadcast and boxing background, saying:

“Michael brings an exceptional combination of experience, industry relationships and commercial expertise to BKB.”

Ridout welcomed the move and identified audience expansion and new commercial relationships as opportunities, saying he would apply his media experience alongside colleagues in Britain and overseas.

A UK business built through acquisitions

The British operation already has an organizational history separate from this appointment. In its December 30, 2025 announcement, BKB said it had acquired Bad To The Bone, the independent promotion founded by Stefan Hanks. That deal brought another existing domestic organization into the business rather than creating a new event brand from scratch.

That earlier release named Hanks as incoming UK chief operating officer and lead matchmaker on a long-term contract. It assigned operational reporting to then-UK managing director Joe Brown and matchmaking reporting to global fight-operations chief Mel Valenzuela. Those were the arrangements described at the time, not a new reporting chart announced alongside Ridout.

The same company account traced the combined promotion to BYB’s purchase of the original British BKB on May 8, 2024, followed by the BKB Bare Knuckle Boxing rebrand in February 2025. Ridout therefore joins a business with established roots on both sides of the Atlantic.

Broadcast relationships and the next London show

BKB’s UK distribution also predates the hire. A June 10, 2025 company announcement introduced an exclusive partnership with talkSPORT for live events in Britain and Ireland. The promotion described that agreement as part of its investment in European growth and greater exposure for its athletes. It followed the company’s expansion into US television with VICE TV, illustrating the different regional relationships already in place before the latest executive arrival.

The current broadcast guide gives a practical example of that network. For November 14, it lists a 7 p.m. GMT main card for UK and Irish viewers on talkSPORT, while North American listings include VICE TV and Telemundo Deportes Ahora at 2 p.m. Eastern. Preliminary coverage is advertised from 5:30 p.m. GMT, with worldwide free-stream options on TikTok and Adrenaline+ and a North American option on Swerve TV. Those are the promotion’s existing tune-in listings, not a newly announced rights agreement.

The event is BKB 61 at indigo at The O2 in London. The promotion’s October 6 card announcement put former IBF featherweight champion Lee Selby against Ollie Sentance in the super-lightweight main event. Bridgerweight champion Marko Martinjak was listed to defend against Matty Askin, with Aaron McCallum and Simey Doherty scheduled for a welterweight rematch after their July draw. The impending British show gives the appointment an immediate domestic setting without turning an executive announcement into a claim about future results.