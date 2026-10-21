BKB Details Bally’s ForceIQ Fight Data Ahead Of Biloxi Card

BKB and Bally’s are highlighting their integrated fight-night operation ahead of Friday’s October 23 card at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Biloxi. Their October 21 statement describes a continuing partnership, not a newly signed first agreement.

Bally’s chairman Soo Kim explained the operating structure:

“We own the venue, we built the technology and we control the distribution.”

ForceIQ sensors inside hand wraps measure punch speed, retraction, punch type and G-force. Those measurements feed venue displays and broadcasts, supporting heat maps, leaderboards, power rankings and predictive features.

BKB CEO David Tetreault emphasized the sport’s suitability for measurement:

“Bare knuckle gives us the cleanest data in combat sports”

Bally’s Media executive Jon Lin described a shared feed for spectators and remote viewers. The companies say the technology does not alter officiating. Coverage is listed on Bally Sports Live and EstrellaTV FAST channels.

Building the most data-backed combat sport on earth 🌎 We're deepening our partnership with @BallysCorp ahead of Friday’s card in Biloxi. Swipe to see what this 360 partnership means for the future of bare knuckle ➡️ pic.twitter.com/G2L24zg52w — BKB Bare Knuckle Boxing (@bkbbareknuckle) October 21, 2026

How The Bally’s Fightnight Partnership Began

The launch announcement was dated November 18, 2025, with the promotion’s web page published the following day. It identified January 9, 2026, in Biloxi as the franchise’s debut. Calling this week’s update the creation of Bally’s Fightnight would therefore erase an existing operating history.

That earlier release traced the concept to a 2021 pilot involving Kim and Tetreault under Oscar De La Hoya’s KO Entertainment. The plan was to connect physical casino properties with a proprietary measurement system and digital distribution, rather than simply place a sponsor’s name on a fight card.

At launch, the listed outlets were the Bally Sports Live app and Stadium’s free, ad-supported television channel. The original plan also included multiple events at Bally’s properties and a common data presentation for the arena and home audience. Those elements help distinguish the established framework from the current statement’s emphasis on continuing the collaboration.

Neither announcement supplies audited audience results or a financial value for the arrangement. The companies’ positive assessments remain their own descriptions, not an independently measured commercial outcome.

Official updated fight card for Biloxi! FRI OCT 23 | 🎟️ Get tickets at https://t.co/GBzGgysTnE pic.twitter.com/Xmd5kTGuJl — BKB Bare Knuckle Boxing (@bkbbareknuckle) October 21, 2026

ForceIQ Statistics Do Not Replace The Judges

The distinction between entertainment statistics and an official verdict matters. BKB’s published unified rules call for three judges using the ten-point must system. They rank effective striking first, with effective aggression and control of the fighting area considered only when striking is even. A leaderboard showing the biggest sensor reading is not listed as a separate way to award a round.

The rules assess striking through the effect of legal blows on the opponent. They describe aggression as attempts to finish, while control concerns who determines the pace and location of action. Those criteria should not be confused with a raw count or a single impact measurement displayed for viewers.

The referee remains the sole arbiter empowered to stop a contest. The rules also reserve decisions about legal blows, fouls and knockdowns to that official. Nothing in Wednesday’s technology update announces a transfer of those responsibilities to the sensors.

A separate official card post identifies Jarod Grant against Pantera Guerrero as the main event. Its schedule gives an 8 p.m. Eastern start on Friday. The upcoming Biloxi show is distinct from Anthony Vargas’ December 5 BKB assignment.