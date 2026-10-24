BKB 61 Sets Ten-Fight London Lineup, Four Bouts Exclusive to TikTok

BKB has detailed a ten-fight lineup for its November 14 London show, splitting the bill between six main-card contests and four TikTok exclusives. The October 22 announcement fills out the supporting matches for BKB 61 at indigo at The O2.

The promotion lists VICE TV and Telemundo for the United States, with talkSPORT carrying coverage in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

Six supporting bouts complete the London lineup

Dan Gittens meets Dan Cawse at welterweight, while Luke Smudger Smith faces Paul O’Sullivan at super welterweight. Those matches join the previously announced headliners and two featured welterweight contests on the main card.

The TikTok section comprises Carl Hobley against Claas Lilie at bridgerweight, Ashley Lloyd against Marcus Pond and Kornelijus Sabaliauskas against Luke Fleming at cruiserweight, plus Hatice Ozyurt against Jackie Cataline at lightweight.

In its announcement, BKB describes the main event:

“Lightning” Lee Selby faces Ollie “The Death” Sentance in super lightweight main event

Marko Martinjak defends the bridgerweight championship against Matty Askin in the co-main event. Ashley Devenport faces Kallum Skhane, and Aaron McCallum rematches Simey Doherty.

The headliners were already booked

This is a fuller card announcement, not a newly arranged Selby-Sentance fight. BKB publicized that main event on September 29, then outlined the title contest and featured welterweight matches on October 6. That earlier release described McCallum-Doherty as a return meeting following their split draw at BKB 57 in July.

The latest supporting lineup therefore supplies the update; the established attractions remain in place. Neither release supplies an explanation for a change in the advertised overall card size, and no cancellation reason should be inferred from the different totals.

In a separate October 21 interview with Sean Sheehan, Sentance explained why he believes his mixed-martial-arts background translates to bare-knuckle competition. His argument centered on experience with smaller gloves and clinch work, rather than a claim that Selby’s boxing achievements do not matter.

He also spoke respectfully about his opponent and recalled socializing with him and their partners. His confidence was competitive rather than personal: he wants to establish himself as a future champion, believes this is his opportunity, and predicted a third-round stoppage after a back-and-forth fight. That was a forecast, not an outcome.

The interview additionally addressed preparing mentally for difficult moments while headlining in only his third BKB appearance. Sentance described visualizing adversity and staying composed; his imagined fight-night scenarios were not disclosures of injuries sustained during training.

Different routes into the title picture

BKB’s official fighter history lists Selby’s bare-knuckle debut as a second-round TKO of Antonio Rizzo. The Welshman’s profile identifies Barry as both his hometown and fighting base, giving him a short record in this format despite his extensive championship boxing experience.

Askin’s profile likewise shows one BKB victory, a first-round knockout of Julian Kerr. Martinjak brings a substantially longer promotional record: his official history includes stoppage wins over Isaac Villanueva, Daniel Podmore and Maurice Morris. His listed 13-2 record also includes defeats to Jarome Hatch and Michael Ferry, both inside the distance, alongside his championship successes. Those contrasting levels of bare-knuckle experience frame the championship matchup, rather than making the challenger’s previous gloved-boxing standing a guarantee of success.