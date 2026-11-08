Ben Bonner To Defend BKFC Lightweight Title Against Rico Franco In Sheffield

Ben Bonner will put his BKFC world lightweight championship on the line against Rico Franco in Sheffield. The British pair will headline BKFC 99 at Utilita Arena on February 13, 2027, with Bonner making his first defense of the title.

BKFC president David Feldman announced the matchup during the November 7 broadcast from Glasgow. The promotion included the booking in its written report from the Scottish show, where Sean Weir won the UK light-heavyweight championship. An official promotional post followed early November 8 UTC, confirming that tickets for Sheffield are on sale.

The announcement takes the lightweight championship back to England after Bonner captured it in the United States. Franco gets the opportunity to challenge a fellow British fighter for a world belt rather than meeting him in a non-title matchup.

FEB 13 WE’RE BRINGING THE FIREWORKS TO SHEFFIELD! BEN BONNER DEFENDS THE STRAP AGAINST RICO FRANCO 🤯 TIX ARE NOW ON SALE!#BKFC99 | Feb 13 | Tix on sale at https://t.co/BslIovW7W1 pic.twitter.com/ri6UkOHA36 — Bare Knuckle FC (@bareknucklefc) November 8, 2026

Bonner brings the belt home after Philadelphia breakthrough

The Middlesbrough fighter became world champion on July 3 at BKFC Liberty Brawl in Philadelphia. He knocked out Austin Trout in the second round to claim the vacant title, having previously held the interim championship. BKFC’s official report records two knockdowns before the stoppage at 30 seconds of Round 2.

Trout had been unbeaten in bare-knuckle competition and entered that fight as the division’s top-ranked contender, while Bonner was ranked second. The victory lifted the new champion to 6-2 under the BKFC banner and handed Trout his first defeat, leaving the American at 5-1.

Bonner’s route into contention began with less favorable circumstances. His official biography recalls taking a short-notice assignment against Tony Soto in Texas and winning as the underdog. That result followed an early career loss to Robert Barry and two subsequent victories. He began competing in bare-knuckle boxing in 2023.

Franco returns with the more extensive bare-knuckle record

Franco’s current BKFC profile lists an 11-3 bare-knuckle record and identifies Connor Tierney as his most recent opponent, on May 30, 2026. The Tierney-Franco encounter at BKFC 90 took place in Birmingham. His next assignment now moves him from that Birmingham appearance to another arena fight in England.

That Birmingham win came at welterweight. Already the European champion, Franco defeated the division’s UK titleholder to take the interim world championship. The official results report credits him with five knockdowns and a knockout at 1:18 of the second round, with Tierney falling to 9-3.

Sheffield therefore presents a different championship opportunity from the welterweight unification Franco sought after that victory. The new booking is specifically for Bonner’s lightweight crown; it is not an announcement that the interim welterweight belt will be unified on this card. The latest promotion material places both men in the 155-pound headliner.

There is also a mixed martial arts foundation behind the challenger. The promotion’s biography credits him with a 6-4 MMA record before describing his established bare-knuckle career. It highlights his footwork and movement as well as his willingness to trade, giving Bonner a challenger whose experience extends beyond one fighting format.

The current Sheffield event listing also includes Jimmy Sweeney against James Lilley in a separate championship bout. That gives the card another title matchup alongside the lightweight main event as BKFC builds its February return to the UK.