Amado Vargas Meets Callum Nulty At BKB 61 After Biloxi Cancellation

The official BKB 61 card lists the matchup at super featherweight.

Written by Jake Blend
Last updated on October 27th, 2026
Amado Vargas and Callum Nulty portrait illustration
Illustration: MiddleEasy

Amado Vargas has a new opponent and a new destination for his next bare-knuckle appearance. BKB confirmed on October 27 that he will face Callum Nulty in London on November 14, following the cancellation of his scheduled fight in Biloxi.

The pairing is now listed on the promotion’s BKB 61 event page at super featherweight. The show takes place at indigo at The O2, with former boxing world champion Lee Selby facing Ollie Sentance in the main event.

A London booking replaces the canceled Biloxi appearance

Vargas had been due to meet Anel Dudo on the October 23 Bally’s Fightnight card. BKB’s earlier announcement said Dudo was injured and that their contest would not proceed. The promotion elevated Cub Hawkins against Rowdy Montgomery into the co-main-event position, rather than finding Vargas a replacement opponent for that night.

That Biloxi cancellation and this London booking are separate developments. Nulty is not stepping into the Mississippi contest: he is the opponent named for the November show in the United Kingdom. BKB’s new announcement does not give a scheduled number of rounds for their meeting.

Two short BKB records, with different opening results

The promotion’s athlete record lists Vargas at 1-0, with a first-round knockout of James Springer. His profile identifies Oxnard, California, as his hometown and North Las Vegas, Nevada, as his fighting base. The London assignment is therefore an opportunity to add a second promotional win, not a return following a defeat in Biloxi, where his bout never happened.

Vargas is one of former boxing champion Fernando Vargas’s sons. BKB’s October 1 release described his unbeaten gloved-boxing background and initially paired him with Colin Huntington for Biloxi. That original plan subsequently changed to Dudo before the injury ended his participation. London now provides a different assignment, with no claim that either of those abandoned matchups took place.

Nulty’s official BKB page lists a 0-1 record and a first-round knockout loss to Ashley Williams. It gives Cramlington, Northumberland, as both his hometown and fighting base. He will be seeking his first win in the organization against an opponent whose own BKB experience is limited to one completed contest.

The athlete pages categorize Vargas at bantamweight and Nulty at flyweight, while the current event card specifically lists this pairing at super featherweight. The event listing is the stated division for this booking; the older profile categories do not establish an agreed catchweight or explain the difference. No such explanation appears in the announcement.

The new matchup joins a bill whose supporting lineup was announced earlier this month. BKB’s current page also includes Ashley Devenport against Kalum Skhane and Aaron McCallum against Simon Doherty, alongside the established headliner. The Vargas–Nulty announcement graphic advertises a 5:30 p.m. GMT start for the event; it does not identify that as the start time of their individual bout.

Published on October 27, 2026 at 3:37 pm
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Jake Blend

Jake Blend
Jake Blend is an experienced combat sports writer with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism. Over the past 6 years, he has relentlessly covered the evolving landscapes of mixed martial arts, boxing, and Muay Thai. Whether he is reporting on the latest UFC matchups, breaking down championship fight camps, or interviewing athletes, Jake's deep-rooted passion for the sport shines through in every article.

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