Amado Vargas vs. Anel Dudo Canceled; BKB Elevates Hawkins–Montgomery

Amado Vargas will not compete on Friday’s BKB card in Biloxi after the promotion announced that Anel Dudo suffered an injury. The October 21 update removes their bout from the October 23 event at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Mississippi.

BKB’s announcement gives no diagnosis, recovery timetable or replacement date. It describes a cancellation rather than naming a new opponent for Vargas, whose planned return had already undergone an opponent change earlier this month.

Vargas Return Ends After Opponent Switch

The promotion’s October 1 card announcement originally paired Vargas with Colin Huntington in the super featherweight co-main event. Huntington was listed as a bare-knuckle debutant when that original co-main event was announced. The promotion’s event schedule subsequently identified Dudo as the opponent. Wednesday’s notice ends that revised pairing two days before the scheduled show.

Vargas entered the buildup with one bare-knuckle appearance behind him. BKB’s original release listed him at 1-0 with one knockout following his first-round stoppage in July. He faced James Springer in that debut, rather than a previous BKB meeting with Dudo.

Discussing the planned return in the October 1 announcement, Vargas said:

“I had a great debut, but I’m not satisfied with just one win.”

That earlier statement concerned his ambitions after entering BKB, not a response to the injury. Wednesday’s update contains no fresh remarks from either fighter about the withdrawal.

FIGHT UPDATE 🚨 Cub Hawkins vs. Rowdy Montgomery has been elevated to the co-main event. The bout between Amado Vargas and Anel Dudo has been canceled due to an injury to Dudo. FRI OCT 23 | 🎟️ Get tickets at https://t.co/GBzGgytrdc pic.twitter.com/4nk7wjbxO1 — BKB Bare Knuckle Boxing (@bkbbareknuckle) October 21, 2026

Hawkins And Montgomery Move Into Co-Main Slot

Cub Hawkins against Rowdy Montgomery takes over the co-main position. This is an elevation of an existing matchup, not a newly booked replacement fight between different opponents.

BKB’s current event release identifies Hawkins as its reigning light heavyweight champion, moving down to middleweight for this assignment. The promotion lists his record at 10-1 with nine knockouts, compared with Montgomery’s unbeaten 2-0 mark and one stoppage.

The change gives Montgomery a higher position on the broadcast against an established titleholder. BKB’s October 1 announcement also described Hawkins as a two-division champion. Neither Wednesday announcement identifies their middleweight contest as a championship defense.

Jarod Grant and Luis “Pantera” Guerrero remain the advertised main event. Guerrero replaced Bekhzod Usmonov in that pairing, a separate change from the canceled Vargas bout. The latest release also retains former UFC fighters Ike Villanueva and Cody East opposite one another.

The promotion advertises an 8 p.m. Eastern, 7 p.m. Central start, with coverage on Bally Sports Live and EstrellaTV FAST channels. Its Bally’s Fightnight partnership continues at the Biloxi venue; the injury announcement does not cancel the event itself.