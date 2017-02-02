Video: MMA’s Jake Shields saves a dude getting jumped at a rioting, tear gassed filled protest

If these are the end of days make sure to have someone like Jakes Shields by your side. Yes, that Jake Shields. Last night in Berkeley, CA, on the campus of University of California, right wing writer Milo Yiannopolous was scheduled for an appearance and was met by a horde of angry protesters.

Before any speech was made the campus morphed into Mad Max combat zone filled with riots, fights, tear gassing, pepper spraying, fire lighting kind of fun. Then a former EliteXC and Strikeforce champion showed up and the MMA world collided with the Real World for a brief 45 second video.

There is so much ground to cover but in summation; protesters fight supporters, some dude gets jumped by a group of 20 angry people, Shield steps in to save the poor asshole from a bigger beating.

Check the Berkeley violent protests from last night through the lens of MMA’s very own Jake Shields. No, seriously Shields did some good things in the middle of California College Armageddon.

@Cernovich I was in Berkeley and watched a man getting beat by a mob with no police help. I was the only person to jump in and help — Jake Shields (@jakeshieldsajj) February 2, 2017

@Cernovich it was sad to watching 20 people beat a man with no one helping — Jake Shields (@jakeshieldsajj) February 2, 2017

@__Donnz__ @davidbix they beat a bunch of people so not sure if it's the same one. I got in a few scuffles so let me know if you see video — Jake Shields (@jakeshieldsajj) February 2, 2017

Violence at UC Berkeley by antifa. This is not a protest #miloatcal pic.twitter.com/7tGd8q0ZTd — Lukas Mikelionis (@LukasMikelionis) February 2, 2017

WOAH. Protestors blocked car in Berkeley. Driver ran them over. Sped off. #Milo pic.twitter.com/GeVVphFxjd — Michael Bodley (@michael_bodley) February 2, 2017

Don't like Milo? Don't go to his event and use your free speech to counter his free speech. Look I solved the issue in a tweet. — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) February 2, 2017