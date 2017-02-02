MMA RundownTrump MMA

Video: MMA’s Jake Shields saves a dude getting jumped at a rioting, tear gassed filled protest

·
0 0 1.1k 0
Share36
+1

If these are the end of days make sure to have someone like Jakes Shields by your side. Yes, that Jake Shields. Last night in Berkeley, CA, on the campus of University of California, right wing writer Milo Yiannopolous was scheduled for an appearance and was met by a horde of angry protesters.

Before any speech was made the campus morphed into Mad Max combat zone filled with riots, fights, tear gassing, pepper spraying, fire lighting kind of fun. Then a former EliteXC and Strikeforce champion showed up and the MMA world collided with the Real World for a brief 45 second video.

There is so much ground to cover but in summation; protesters fight supporters, some dude gets jumped by a group of 20 angry people, Shield steps in to save the poor asshole from a bigger beating.

Check the Berkeley violent protests from last night through the lens of MMA’s very own Jake Shields. No, seriously Shields did some good things in the middle of California College Armageddon.

Share36
+1
Tags:

Related Posts

MMA Rundown

MMA Rundown

MMA Rundown

Comments

comments