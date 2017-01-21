A Lesson in Trump MMA: Stealing a MAGA hat gets you Judo tossed to the pavement at this protest

This is the New America. Welcome to four more years of Trump MMA. Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th President of the United States today and people are reacting in very different ways. While some people light trashcans on fire in protest, others put out garbage blazes with a handy fire extinguisher in support. On one hand, you have American citizens wearing a red “Make America Great Again” hat then you have others trying to steal other people’s headwear.

From a protest circle in Washington DC, we have the first incident of Trump MMA while Donald Trump sits in the Oval Office. Check out how a peaceful protest turns violent in the time it takes to steal someone’s red hat.

For the record, if you are trying to steal a hat make sure to avoid the clinch as you make your escape, or you just might get punched on before being dropped on your head via a vintage Rousey judo toss

This is what happened earlier, when a Trump supporter extinguished the first fire on K Street. #InaugurationDay2017 pic.twitter.com/3KSSq3jCkV — AJ Vicens (@AJVicens) January 20, 2017

Update/Bonus: Wait for it. Wait. For. It. PUNCH!!!!……was that the same dude who stole the red hat?!?!