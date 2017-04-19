Lessons in Street MMA: When You’re Caught in an Armbar, Tap

Everyone’s been there. Maybe you’ve had a couple beers with your friends and you’re bored. Maybe you’re in an argument over whether Dragonball was better than Dragonball Z. Maybe you’re trying to decide who needs to call in to that one pizza place that still isn’t on Grubhub, because the guys who run it are old school, but their Sicilian slice is still the best. But it happens.

Shit gets real. Most everyone has had a moment with friends where the tension had on only one solution. Fighting.

Thankfully, most friends will forego the usual brutality of full street MMA, and limit the violence and savagery that’s embedded into out chromosomes. Some say only body shots, some no wrestling, some only grappling. But even within these restricted rules sets, shit can get real… oh boy can shit get real.

I present to you a lesson in Street Jiu Jitsu gone wrong:

The lesson here kids, always tap in a street fight. Even if you aren’t finished, tap see if he lets go and then sucker punch him. This is street MMA. No ref is saving you. Plus, you don’t want to be taken to the hospital but the guy who just broke your arm.