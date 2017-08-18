A Lesson in Street MMA: In this parking lot fight club, you lose the fight if you shit yourself

This is either the greatest or the most tragic moment in MiddleEasy Street MMA history; when it comes to shitting during a fight there is no middle ground. In Street MMA, there is figuratively beating the shit out of your opponents then there is this parking lot MMA grudge shit.

For perhaps the first time ever someone literally won a street fight via TKO (opponent shit themselves due to strikes). Watch the woman in the red spandex shorts work her Muay Thai knees, dominate the clinch, and hit some ground n’ pound before the woman in the purple dress verbally taps out.

“Stop. I’m shitting myself.”

Yes. Yes, you are.