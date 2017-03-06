A Lesson in Street MMA: Oh My God. Did he just climb that fence to try a Showtime kick?

Innovation is bred from problem solving and creativity. Or sometimes in Street MMA innovation is using your environment to your advantage. On this playground showdown, check out the little fighter with a big dreams dressed in yellow.

What our yellow shirt combatant lacks in height, weight, competent punching skills he makes up for with his out sound the box thinking. Or in this case of Street MMA the inside the fence thinking of our new favorite flyweight. Watch as our hero in yellow scales the fence likes he’s a Mario Bro and proceeds to Showtime kick (stomp?) the ever living shit out of his opponent.