A Lesson in Street MMA: Magic man uses energy shield to block punches, rightfully gets KO’d

For fans of MMA it’s been a good few weeks of giving the old double finger salute to the rest of the martial arts world. When ex-MMA fighters aren’t knocking out random grandmasters in China, we have footage of MMA fighters on the streets (grassy fields) knocking out a Kung Fu sensei with nothing but power punches.

So when you are faced with an old school martial arts wizard and his mime like invisible energy shield defense, the only way to penetrate his armor is through nothing but haymakers. In Street MMA, much like life, power hooks beat magical shields of kinetic energy 10 out of 10 times. Being a mime may be the worst base for mixed martial arts.

And because you got to hear both sides, here is the full video