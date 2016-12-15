A Lesson in Street MMA: Fight by that pond, feel free to punch KO your opponent into the water

This may be one of the best drunk lessons of Street MMA we’ve seen. First, you get a drunk stare down that’s pretty intense. Then the drunk bearded dude breaks the fourth wall and acknowledged the camera like he’s being filmed for a National Geographic documentary. Then a drunk fight breaks out.

Did we mention that this lesson in street MMA is actually a lesson in lake MMA? River MMA? Pond MMA? When fighting near a water feature use it to your advantage like UFC fighter’s use the Octagon to their benefit. Drunk dudes fighting by bodies of water, Mother Nature can be your best friend or your worst enemy.

Fall into the water? Fight on until the bell sounds. Also, show some respect for the sport and offer a helping hand to your opponent who fell into that pond right there.