A Lesson in Street MMA: Don’t hit a suplex like that because you may have just killed a man

Did we just watch a murder? In this lesson of street MMA try to remember not to suplex your opponent on black top pavement. This pro wrestling move turned Street MMA finisher never works out well for anyone involved.

Watch this five second fight end after the first tie up as the dude wearing socks with sandals goes for a combo, gets suplexed to the ground and left for sleep. No, seriously we don’t know if he ever woke u from that suplex KO. Thrown right out of his sandals to boot.