A Lesson in 4th of July MMA: A BBQ of beach, bar and more 2017 Independence Day Street MMA

More like red, white and bruised. There is no better way celebrate America’s Independence Day than by bashing your fellow American in the face with some unsuspecting 4th of July MMA. July 4, 2017 is only a few hours old and the good old US of A has already turned into the 1992 Royal Rumble but all across this great country.

“O beautiful for spacious strikes,

For amber waves of grapples,

For purple full mount majesties

Above the skull fractioned plain!

America! America!”

Stay safe out there this July 4th holiday. And for the love of our founding fathers if you find yourself witnessing (or participating) in some July 4th Street MMA, turn your phone sideways into landscape mode and capture those holiday memories the right way.

Austin 3:16 says fight on 6th street

Chair toss like fireworks

DJ Street MMA





Fly like a (bald) eagle, let your sidekick set you free

Water sports

*More updates throughout the day as potentially drunk people handle fireworks on full stomachs