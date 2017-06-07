MiddleEasy & Patreon partner to bring the evolution of Easy: bigger, better and ad-free
The Internet is in a constant state of forward movement. What is new today will be old tomorrow and MiddleEasy is leveling up for the next phase of worldwide web boss battle. In the coming months your favorite Red Monster based MMA site will begin its next evolution.
MiddleEasy.com and Patreon.com have come together to bring you The Great MiddleEasy Patreon Project. Thanks to Patreon, MiddleEasy is on new grand prix path filled with more rawesome content, creative writers, original Top Ten Lists, ME swag, MiddleEasy TV on YouTube, green shirts, stickers, Street MMA gems, ME the Podcast and most importantly an ad-free red monster reading experience.
Check out the full MiddleEasy-Patreon page here and below for more info. Become a patron today and join the evolution of Easy.
patreon.com/MiddleEasy
Since 2009 MiddleEasy has been bringing you the most non-serious, entertaining MMA commentary on the internet. Help us to continue tickling your fight obsessed brain with our ridiculous nonsense!
Advertising just plain sucks.
It’s shitty for you, our loyal and awesome fans and it’s shitty for us because it pays shit, it’s a lose-lose for both you and us.
We want to flip the script of a typical MMA blog and give new life to our unique MMA perspective by putting the power in the your hands, the people who love what we pump out every day and give the boot the soulless and annoying advertising industrial complex.
By supporting us here you’ll be able not only to make MiddleEasy a completely ad-free experience but directly influence the content we pump out.
We sincerely heart you guys and appreciate your support in helping us keep the lights on and our endlessly creative writers paid so we can continue to bring you the best MMA commentary on the internet for years to come!