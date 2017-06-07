MiddleEasy & Patreon partner to bring the evolution of Easy: bigger, better and ad-free

The Internet is in a constant state of forward movement. What is new today will be old tomorrow and MiddleEasy is leveling up for the next phase of worldwide web boss battle. In the coming months your favorite Red Monster based MMA site will begin its next evolution.

MiddleEasy.com and Patreon.com have come together to bring you The Great MiddleEasy Patreon Project. Thanks to Patreon, MiddleEasy is on new grand prix path filled with more rawesome content, creative writers, original Top Ten Lists, ME swag, MiddleEasy TV on YouTube, green shirts, stickers, Street MMA gems, ME the Podcast and most importantly an ad-free red monster reading experience.

Check out the full MiddleEasy-Patreon page here and below for more info. Become a patron today and join the evolution of Easy.